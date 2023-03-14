WILMINGTON — The Croatan baseball team survived a late-game rally to beat Ashley 10-9 on the road Thursday.
The Cougars (1-5) have started their regular season schedule against a gauntlet of tough opponents, including Hoggard (4-0), South Brunswick (3-0), Ashley (4-2) and New Bern (3-2).
Two of the team’s five losses have come by three runs or less. The most lopsided defeats came against South Brunswick – a combined 20 runs – thanks in large part to its highly -ranked senior recruit Walker Jenkins. He was last season’s N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year and is slated to play at Division I UNC Wilmington.
According to MaxPreps.com, Croatan’s 8.1 strength of schedule ranks fifth in the 3A east classification. Only eight teams in the division have strength of schedule ratings higher than 5.0.
The Cougars lost their first game against Ashley 12-4 but scored nine runs in the first four frames of the rematch en route to the first victory of the season.
Nathan Griffin led the offense, hitting 3-for-5 with two runs. Chase Byrd, Nathan Michalowicz and Broderyk Miller each scored two runs.
Seth Boyette, Liam McFadden and Byrd tallied two RBIs apiece. All eight of the Cougars’ hits were singles. Holden Hamlin and Walker Adams also registered a hit each.
On the mound, McFadden got the win for Croatan with 1 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked none while allowing just one hit.
The losing pitcher in the game was Xander Davis. He tossed three innings for Ashley, allowing one hit and one unearned run with three batters struck out.
Ashley had two batters tally two hits apiece, including Hudson Hauck, Tanner Berry and Drew Potter. Berry scored two runs and Potter hit a triple.
