SWANSBORO — The county was well represented in the 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Swansboro on Saturday.
Croatan and West Carteret grapplers were in the finals for half of the tournament’s 14 weight classes. The Patriots had three champions and the Cougars one.
West placed second as a team with 140 points, trailing Swansboro in first with 200. The Pirates had wrestlers in 11 of 14 division finals. Croatan rounded out the podium with 120.5 points.
Dixon placed fourth with 115.5 points, White Oak was fifth with 95.5 and Richlands sixth with 67.
Two finals featured a county matchup. Croatan’s Riley Ingels (20-11) and West’s Ashton McRoberts (19-27) met at 170 pounds, with Ingels winning the title by 4-1 decision.
For the 195-pound championship, West’s Joshua Knipe (50-0) kept his undefeated season alive with a 5:07 pin of the Cougars’ A.J. Pile (26-8).
Other West champions were Dylan Shirley (38-8) at 132 pounds and Luke Jones (18-22) at 182.
Shirley pinned Swansboro’s Aiden Russell (28-5) in 3:07 for his championship. He reached the final with another tough win, a 1:22 pin of Croatan’s Tommy Williams (21-12).
Jones won by 18-9 major decision over Parker Woolley (10-10) of Dixon to win his bracket. He pinned Swansboro’s James Smith (17-13) to reach the final.
The Patriots had three grapplers reach the finals and lose to finish second, including Skyler Oxford (42-8) at 126 pounds and Braden Reynolds (27-15) at 138.
Oxford lost by 10-2 major decision to Tyler Cowell (39-2) of Swansboro in his final matchup. Reynolds lost by 9-6 decision to the Pirates’ Mason Cooper (30-4).
Four more Patriots wrestled in the consolation finals. John Schulz (23-23) placed third at 152 pounds, and Isaac McPherson (16-4) finished third at 285.
The Cougars placed three wrestlers in the finals and seven more in the consolation finals.
Ingels was the lone champion, while Davis Foxworth (18-10) also placed second at 106 pounds and Pile second at 195.
Foxworth was pinned in 1:17 by Swansboro’s Paul Vaught (25-7) after he won by 4-2 decision over West’s Conner Craig (36-15) in the semifinals.
Croatan’s third-place finishers were Cameron Sanchez (4-3) at 113 pounds, Daschle Egan (23-12) at 120, Williams at 132 and Brayden McMahon (13-17) at 182.
Only McMahon wrestled an opponent with a winning record in his last bout of the day. He pinned James Smith (17-13) of Swansboro in 1:36.
Sanchez pinned Richlands’ Killian Williamson (7-15) in 1:33, and Egan scored a 2:23 pin over Robert Alexander (13-21) of White Oak.
------------
Two county wrestlers also competed in the conference’s girls wrestling tournament.
West’s Kenley Riley (17-2) captured the 152-pound championship with a 7-0 decision over Swansboro’s Reilynn Swift (19-6).
Croatan’s Ashley Smith finished third in the 145-pound bracket. She was pinned in 1:01 by Swansboro’s Maggie Milbery in the finals.
Dixon had the best team score in the tournament with 80 points. Swansboro placed second with 69, Richlands was third with 43, West and White Oak tied for fourth with 14 apiece, and Croatan was sixth with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.