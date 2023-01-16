TRENTON — The East Carteret girls basketball team had little trouble Friday night at Jones Senior.
The Mariners leapt to a 37-13 lead in the first half on their way to an overwhelming 67-19 victory.
Tanzania Locklear reached her 1,000th career point in the contest with a game-high 24 points.
The junior, who has hit the 20-point mark in 14 of 15 games this season, is averaging 25.7 points.
East won its fifth straight game to move to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
All 15 of the Mariners’ games have been decided by at least 13 points with those contests separated by an average of 24.3.
Their first single-digit contest of the season could come next Friday when they host Southside. The Seahawks have also won five in a row and now stand 14-3 overall and 2-0 in the Coastal Plains.
Southside features Ka’nyah O’Neal, who has averaged 25.4 points in 75 career games.
East’s conference games have gone much the same way as its nonconference contests with an average score of 71-42.
Jones Senior fell to 1-8 overall and 1-1 in the league.
Hailey Grady pitched in 14 points for East after putting up nine in the first quarter. She hit double digits for the third time in five games thanks largely to three three-pointers.
The Mariners made eight shots from beyond the arc with Sydney Roberson connecting on three and 13 points total.
Taylor Brown led the Trojans with eight points, followed by Aariel Jemison with seven.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret....................... 20 17 26 4 - 67
Jones Senior.......................... 8 5 4 2 - 19
EAST CARTERET (67) – Locklear 24, Grady 14, Roberson 13, Lewis 7, Dixon 6, Walker 3,
JONES SENIOR (19) – Brown 8, Jemison 7, Rouse 4.
