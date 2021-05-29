MOREHEAD CITY — A full house of 1,200 fans greeted the Morehead City Marlins for their home opener at Big Rock Stadium on Friday.
The bleachers, benches and boxes swelled with earnest onlookers looking to cheer the two-time defending Petitt Cup champions in their first game at Puck O’Neal Field since 2019. Their fervor was rewarded with a 7-2 win over the Wilmington Sharks.
The Fish are 2-0 after beating the Sharks 6-3 in the season opener on Thursday.
Head coach Jesse Lancaster tipped his hat to the crowd after wrapping up the team’s first win in front of a home crowd in 22 months.
“It’s awesome to see the crowd out here,” he said. “It was a great environment. It has been a long wait to get to this home opener, and I think the boys got a good sense of how much support this community will give them.”
He added, “Buddy (Bengel, owner) and Ross (Combs, general manager) have done a really good job promoting the team during the offseason. I think as long as the boys play hard and put a good product on the field, we’ll see this type of crowd often I hope.”
Bengel was active all night, moving among new stations within the ballpark and helping to keep the wheels on the track for one of the stadium’s busiest nights in years.
“I don’t think it has looked like this since we opened in 2010,” Bengel said. “It’s really amazing how this community has responded. They’re going to like what they see, too.”
Tom and Debbie Guymon were two of those happy fans, driving in from Havelock to get a chance for a fun date night.
“It has been a long year of not much going on,” Tom Guymon said. “This is pretty awesome. We came to a game a few years ago. This was our first time back. Just glad to watch some baseball.”
There were six extra-base hits in the game, including two homers to keep fans entertained. Wilmington send the first one over the fence in the third inning, with the Zach Budzik’s (UNC Greensboro) ball flying just over the outstretched glove of left fielder Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey).
The Marlins’ Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) led off in the sixth inning, sending one out of the stadium over the left field fence to give the Marlins a 5-2 lead. Johnson gave his team the final lead with a two-run single in the seventh.
Jack Harris (Newberry) scored the team’s first run. After a base hit, he stole second, advanced to scoring position on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Budzik’s two-run homer gave Wilmington its only lead of the night, answered by an RBI double from Justin Johnson (Lafayette) to score Caleb Morris (Pitt CC), who led off with one of his three doubles on the night. Johnson scored on a triple from Harris to put the Fish up 3-2.
“The extra-base stuff was there,” Lancaster said. “Pulling away was good, too. It allowed the bullpen to relax. Guys are getting their first sense of being out on the rubber at Big Rock Stadium, so it was good to give them a cushion.”
On the mound, Jack Myers (Butler) got the start, going 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs allowed. Ryder Yakel (Harding) was credited with the win after he struck out three over a hitless and scoreless 2 1/3 innings.
Jordan Morales (La Salle) threw in the eighth, and Trey Jernigan (UNC Asheville) got the punchout for the last out in the ninth to close the door.
The Fish are still dealing with a shorthanded roster as players across the country participate in their respective regional championships. Players will continue to trickle in as their teams’ postseason runs end. For those here now, the thin roster provides a distinct benefit.
“There’s definitely a small advantage for the guys that get here early,” Lancaster said. “They get a second chance and a third and a fourth to show what they can do. Caleb Morris wouldn’t have wanted you to know how he did last night, but tonight he was hot with three doubles.”
The Marlins got a rare day off following the win, prompting Lancaster to instill a sense of business in his team after the game.
“We got a day off early, which is atypical for this league,” he said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t drag us backwards. We have some momentum after these two wins, so I hope they show up ready to work on Sunday.”
