Carteret County
News-Times
Girls Golfer of the Year
Nicole Hassi
Croatan High School
Class Sophomore
State 54th
Regional 15th
Conference 2nd
Nicole Hassi gave the Croatan girls golf team its top finisher at both the regional and state tournaments.
The sophomore shot a 94 at the Reedy Creek Golf Course in the 3A regional to take 15th out of 51 golfers.
At Longleaf Golf and Family Club, she shot a 97 on day two after shooting 104 on the first day of the state match to finish 54th out of 77 golfers with a 201.
Hassi qualified for both tournaments as a freshman.
She took 15th in the 53-golfer regional at Lockwood Folly Golf Course with a 98 and tied for 64th with a 101-116 two-day outing to shoot 217 at the Gray Course at Foxfire Resort in the state match.
Hassi has helped Croatan win back-to-back conference championships.
She finished third with a 47.2 average as a freshman and was the runner-up this season with a 43.6 average.
The Cougars did not lose a match all season, averaging a team score of 138.9 over nine holes. Richlands placed second with a 154 average, followed by West Carteret with 169 and Swansboro with 171.3.
Croatan placed fourth in the regional with 290, trailing Fike with 261, Cape Fear with 269, and South Central with 280.
Croatan placed 10th in the 10-team state competition with 625 strokes. Parkwood was ninth with 622.
