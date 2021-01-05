OCEAN — Croatan took a three-team cross country meet with ease Saturday versus Swansboro and White Oak.
The Cougars scored 21 points to Swansboro’s 47 and White Oak’s 58 in the boys race, and fell just short of a perfect score in the girls meet with 18 points to Swansboro’s 43. White Oak didn’t score in the girls race.
Croatan captured five of the top six spots in the girls race as well as seven of the nine spots.
Navaya Zales won her first race in a Cougars uniform with an impressive clocking of 20 minutes, 43 seconds. Avah Beikirch placed second in 22:46.
Swansboro’s Olivia Wannemacher took third in 23:09.
Croatan took the next three spots with Emma Morton timing in at 24:19, followed by Lillian Beck in 24:26 and Emilie Hayes in 24:30.
Swansboro’s Jenna Brooks finished seventh in 24:40, and the Cougars filled the next two positions with Olivia Beck hitting the line in 24:44 and Hannah Berger stopping the watch at the 25:01 mark.
The Pirates’ Cesar Brawner won the boys meet in 17:29.
Thomas McCabe finished first for a shorthanded Croatan squad during the holiday break with a second-place time of 17:48. Teammates filled the next three positions with Caleb Jordan checking in at 18:09, followed by Matthew Quispe in 18:16 and Nolan McGehee in 18:22. Croatan’s Croft McLean finished seventh in 19:19, and teammate Trey Austin took 10th in 19:58.
