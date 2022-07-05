MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins finished the first half of the Coastal Plain League season as the best team in the East Division, so it’s no surprise that the Fish will have nine representatives at the All-Star Game on Sunday.
Eight Marlins players and head coach Sam Carel were all selected, earning a spot in the game at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs. This will be the first All-Star Game the CPL has held since 2019.
The players were voted upon within their division by league coaches, broadcasters and local media representatives from each market.
Carel got the nod as the winningest coach in the division. The skipper, who returned to the helm after a one-year stint in 2014, guided his team to a 14-1 clip in its final 15 games of the first half on the way to an 18-6 record at the midway point.
He’ll be assisted by Harry Markotay of the Wilson Tobs and Brian Roundtree of the Holly Springs Salamanders.
Righthander Tyler Wehrle of Tiffin got the nod as starter on the mound for the East after posting a 1.95 ERA with a 2-0 record during the first half of the season.
In six starts for the Fish, he surrendered 12 runs – six earned – on 16 hits to go with just four walks and a league-best 38 strikeouts. Opposing batters were held to a .160 average, while his WHIP sits at 0.72.
The other selections were catcher Zack Miller of Catawba, second baseman McGwire Tuffy of Quinnipiac, outfielders Sean Johnson of Belmont Abbey and Ben Watson of Elizabethtown College and pitchers Logan Garza of Texas A&M-Kingsville, Matt Hickey of Tarleton State, Reece Wissinger of Southeastern and Wehrle.
The Marlins have one of the best bullpens in the league, with three pitchers ranking in the top four of the CPL in strikeouts and four in the top six.
Garza leads the Fish and ranks second in the league with 40 Ks through just 22 1/3 innings. He reached the midway point of the season sporting a 0.40 ERA, a 3-0 record and three saves with only one earned run allowed.
Wissinger struck out 34 batters in the first half of the season, finishing with a 0.48 ERA and four saves as a closer for the Fish. He has only given up one earned run and walked just five batters in 18 2/3 innings of work. Hickey recorded the sixth-most strikeouts in the league with 32, finishing with a 1.27 ERA and a 3-0 record over 21 1/3 innings.
Morehead City had plenty of firepower at the plate to balance out a dynamite bullpen during the first half of the season. Watson led the league with a .414 batting average and a .517 on-base percentage. He is also second with a .571 slugging percentage.
Johnson was another big hitter for the Fish, tallying a league-high 40 hits and third-best 28 runs by the midway point. He also finished with a .325 average and 19 RBIs.
Like Johnson and Watson, Tuffy will be a starter at his second-base spot in the game. He finished the first half of the season with a .975 fielding rate and 22 putouts over 130 innings. He also hit .311 at the plate and had 23 hits and 13 runs.
Miller will be the back-up at the catcher spot, a position he held down for the Marlins with 19 putouts and only one error for a .950 fielding rate. He also had 20 hits and 14 RBIs at the plate by the midway point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.