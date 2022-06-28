MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins ended the first half of the Coastal Plain League season on one heck of a roll.
Morehead City ripped off 14 wins in its last 15 games, bouncing back from a 4-5 start to end up 18-6 and capture the East Division to secure a spot in the postseason.
The Fish, who have posted back-to-back seven-game winning streaks, overcame a division lead by the Wilson Tobs, which finished 16-8. The Tobs were riding a five-game winning streak when it arrived at Big Rock Stadium on Friday but left with a loss as the Marlins earned a crucial 6-5 victory.
Both teams entered the game with 15-6 records.
A three-run comeback and excellent relief pitching powered the home team to a triumph and helped it earn a 3-1 series win versus Wilson in the first half.
Morehead City struck first for two runs in the bottom of the first on an errant throw from Wilson’s catcher and a single from Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State).
Wilson put up five runs in the top of the third on defensive miscues from the Marlins’ infielders and a towering home run off the bat of Aaron Smigelski (Rice) to make it 5-2.
The Marlins began to fight back and put numbers on the scoreboard, picking up a run in both the fourth and fifth innings on RBI singles from McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) and McGowan.
Ben Prywitch (Maryville) and Robbie Cowie (Catawba) kept the Tobs’ offense at bay through the top of the sixth to set up their team to retake the lead in the bottom of the frame.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) then cracked a two-out, two-run single off Wilson starter Mason Ornelas to put his side ahead 6-5.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) and Logan Garza (Texas A&M Kingsville) picked up the final nine outs and kept the visitors off the scoreboard to grab the vital win and propel Morehead City into the East Division lead.
Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin), Prywitch, Cowie, Hickey and Garza combined for 13 strikeouts and just one walk over nine innings.
------------------
The following day the Marlins traveled to Holly Springs for a doubleheader versus the Salamanders and took a Saturday sweep, winning the first game 8-4 and the second contest 10-1.
The doubleheader was a result of a rainout earlier in the season at Morehead City.
Zack Miller (Catawba) delivered a grand slam in game one to give his team the victory.
The visitors gained an early 1-0 lead on a Tuffy RBI single as he continued to stay hot at the plate.
Holly Springs (14-10) scored four runs to lead 4-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth in the seven-inning ballgame. In the bottom of the inning, the Fish cut into the deficit thanks to a two-run single off the bat of McGowan.
Then came the fireworks in the bottom of the seventh when McGowan tied it on an RBI groundout, setting up Miller’s heroics.
The bases were loaded with two outs when Miller battled the count to 3-2 before cranking a ball over the left-field fence to give the Marlins another come-from-behind win.
The offense got contributions from up and down the lineup in game two, and starting pitcher Peter Allegro (Portland) provided four innings of one-run ball.
Tuffy led the way offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBI, catcher Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, and Colton Becker (Morehead State) went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Brendan Bean (Pennsylvania) gave his team two strong shutout innings on the mound in relief, striking out five, allowing one hit and walking one.
------------------
The Marlins returned home Sunday night with a chance to clinch the first half division versus the Tri-City Chili Peppers (13-10).
It took another comeback, which has become a theme for this year’s team.
Despite trailing by three runs at one point, the Fish fought back and defeated the Chili Peppers 7-5.
Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single to plate Johnson.
The Chili Peppers proceeded to score the next four runs due to poor fielding from the Marlins’ infield and a combination of walks and hit by pitches.
Morehead City scored three runs in the fifth to even the game at 4-4. Johnson, Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) and McGowan tallied RBIs.
The Marlins took the lead on a Maners RBI single, his second of the evening, in the bottom of the seventh. Braeden O’Shaugnessy (Youngstown State) delivered a key two-run single with two outs to add some insurance.
Garza handled the rest, picking up the final six outs for the save and sealing the division title.
Hickey took the win on the mound, striking out four while allowing no runs, hits or walks in 1 2/3 innings.
The Tarleton State product was named Pitcher of the Week for week four of the CPL regular season.
Called out of the bullpen four times on the week, Hickey picked up a pair of wins to go with a 0.00 ERA. The 6-1, 165-pound righthander threw five innings of hitless and scoreless baseball, walking only two while striking out nine.
The Marlins will start the second half of the CPL season on Thursday at Wilson and then welcome the Peninsula Pilots (11-12) to Big Rock Stadium on Friday. They will travel to Wilmington on Saturday to match up with the Sharks (10-14), host the Florence Flamingos (8-15) on Sunday and then visit Peninsula on Monday.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Chili Peppers.....020 200 001 - 5 7 2
Marlins..….........100 030 300 - 7 12 4
WP – Hickey
LP – Stanley
S – Garza
Chili Peppers leading hitters: Mallory 2-4 (2B), run; Eike 2-5 (HR), 2 RBI, run; Swisher 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Jeffers 1-3; Furr 1-4, run.
Marlins leading hitters: O’Shaughnessy 1-1, 2 RBI; Johnson 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Becker 2-4, 2 runs; Z. Miller 2-4 (2B), run; Maners 2-5, 2 RBI; McGowan 1-4, RBI, run; Rogers 1-5, RBI, run.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins..…….. 040 004 2 - 10 8 0
Salamanders… 000 100 0 - 1 2 2
WP – Bean
LP – Peddycord
Marlins leading hitters: Becker 2-3 (HR), 4 RBI, run; Tuffy 2-3, 2 RBI; Powell 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Campbell 1-2 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; McGowan 1-4 (2B), run.
Pilots leading hitters: Heefner 2-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Salamanders… 020 020 0 - 4 3 1
Marlins..…….. 100 020 5 - 8 9 2
WP – Ferro
LP – Beymer
Salamanders leading hitters: Eisert 1-1, run; Troutman 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Alvarez 1-2, 2 RBI.
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 3-4, 2 runs; McGowan 2-4, 3 RBI; Rogers 1-2 (2B), 2 runs; Tuffy 1-2, RBI, run; Powell 1-3, run; Z. Miller 1-4 (HR), 4 RBI, run;
------------------
Team R H E
Tobs………....005 000 000 - 5 4 2
Marlins..…...200 112 000 - 6 13 3
WP – Cowie
LP – Ornelas
S – Garza
Tobs leading hitters: Sykes 1-4, RBI, run; Paige 1-4 (2B), RBI, run; Smigelski 1-4 (HR), RBI, run; Eberly 1-4, run.
Marlins leading hitters: B. Miller 1-1; McGowan 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Johnson 3-5, 2 RBI, run; Maners 2-3, 2 runs; Tuffy 2-4, RBI; Z. Miller 1-3, run; Becker 1-4, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.