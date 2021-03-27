NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team has barely broken a sweat so far this season, starting the year with three lopsided victories.
After dispatching Jacksonville 8-1 last week in the opener, the Patriots defeated Swansboro 7-2 on Tuesday and White Oak 9-0 on Thursday.
No singles player gave up more than three games in a set versus White Oak with Slate Taber’s No. 4 match with Brian Miethker proving the most competitive in a 6-0, 6-3 outcome.
Jake Bradley eased by Josh Farrelly 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 match.
Taber and Bradley then teamed up in No. 2 doubles to beat Meithker and Farrelly 8-2.
Taber had to work harder in his No. 3 match with Swansboro’s Conner VanHoozen, taking the second set 7-5 after a 6-2 win in the first.
Tanner Hahn got by Brady Geddess at No. 5, winning 6-4, 6-3.
Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings were the lone West doubles team to win against Swansboro, knocking out Crockett Henderson and Hao Ni 8-2.
The Patriots will next travel to Havelock (0-3) on Tuesday and then host Croatan (1-0) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Tristan Major (WO), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Micah Potter (WO), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Jake Bradley (J) def. Josh Farrelly (WO), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Brian Miethker (WO), 6-0, 6-3.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Ethan Hunsinger (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 6: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Josh Mack (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Rob Cummings/Adam Cummings (WC) def. Tristan Major/Micah Potter (J), 8-1.
No. 2: Jake Bradley/Slate Taber (WC) def. Josh Farrelly/Brian Miethker (J), 8-2.
No. 2: Worth Stack/Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Ethan Hunsinger/Josh Mack (J), 8-0.
------------------
West Carteret 7, Swansboro 2
Singles
No. 1: Rob Cummings (WC) def. Crockett Henderson (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Brett Williams (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Slate Taber (J) def. Conner VanHoozen (S), 6-2, 7-5.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Hao Ni (S), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 5: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Brady Geddes (S), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 6: Tristan Blaine (WC) def. Kaden Lucero (S), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Rob Cummings/Adam Cummings (WC) def. Crockett Henderson/Hao Ni (S), 8-2.
No. 2: Brett Williams/Brady Geddes (S) def. Ethan Sherrill/Tristan Blaine (WC), 9-8 (10-1).
No. 2: Conner VanHoozen/Kaden Lucero (S) def. Moksh Thakore/Cooper Jones (WC), 8-3.
