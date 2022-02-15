So how big, how old?
This past weekend, I landed a very feisty 20-inch speckled trout from a local Bogue Sound creek. So I ask, “How old are you? How big can you get? Have you spawned yet? For the next few weeks, I’ll write about growth rates and maturity of some of our favorite local fish.
Many species we harvest here both recreationally and commercially exhibit sexual dimorphism, which is the systematic difference in form between individuals of different sex in the same species. For example, in some species, including many mammals, the male is larger than the female. But in others, such as some spiders, and many fish, the female is larger than the male and is the norm for many of our favorite fish species, including the likes of speckled and gray trouts, red and black drums, the mackerels, among others. Also like most species, there is rapid early growth with a slowdown in length and weight as the fish age and get toward their age limits.
So how about my 20-inch trout? A male speck reaches 20 inches by its third year, a female a few months earlier. Both reach maturity by their second year, 14 inches or there about, so my fish was only two to three years old and already has had at least one spawning season under its belt.
Most speckled trout that we catch are in the two to five years of age, reaching a length of up to 25 inches. Specks can live to over 10 years old and achieve a length of 30 inches. Such fish in that class are almost all big, old female spawners.
In order to maintain spawning stock of speckled trout and other species, the North Carolina Saltwater Citation Program a few years ago reorganized its citation criteria by expanding credit for released fish, for speckled trout (and gray trout too) the release citation is awarded for fish of 24 inches and above. Good for catch and release anglers and great for the fish.
The North Carolina record speckled trout weighed in at 12 pounds, 4 ounces and was caught in 1961 around Wrightsville Beach by angler John R. Kenyon, a record that has stood for over 60 years. As you may have seen, last week angler Todd Spangler weighed in a new record fish at 12 pounds, 8 ounces at the Neuse River Bait and Tackle Shop in Grantsboro, so the fish was likely a Neuse River lady! Tale of the tape indicated the fish had an 18-inch girth and was 33.5 inches in length, making this record speck well over 10 years of age.
Weakfish (aka gray trout), kissin’ cousins of the specks, have similar stats in that they become mature in their second year, gradually reaching 30 inches in length by their 10th year and can survive up to 12 years of age or older. But most of the fish we catch here are 12 to 20 inches in length and are two to four years of age. Our state record is currently 14 pounds, 4 ounces, caught in the Nags Head surf in 1980.
Recent tagging data suggests that one of the main hazards to their long-life survival are being a favorite food for bottlenose dolphins during their (gray trout) winter journey to the reaches of the Continental Shelf for overwintering and their return trip to coastal waters in the spring. It’s just dangerous to be a fish!
Next week, I will summarize a few more species of local recreational interest. So, keep asking, “how big, how old?”
Speaking of fish in danger, how has the angling been this past week?
With a few days of springlike weather, the speckled trout fishing has held up well from the New River to the Neuse. I mentioned my 20-inch speck. Notably, the fish was feisty with the relatively warm mid-50s water temperatures. Where I fished, there were mullet jumping, and I even saw what I believe to have been a hickory shad fully busting the creek’s surface. I got a good look. I also got a good look to the mid-winter nemesis, the dreaded green and slimy algae fouling my artificial baits, 17-MR MirrOlure and a Halo Shrimp. It’s not to0 tasty draped in creek lettuce.
Pier fishing is really dead, but the surf was remarkably clear and calm last week, and I could see a school of something, maybe sea mullet in the Bogue Inlet Pier surf. On the nice days, there were people fishing the pier, complaining to me “where are the fish?” I don’t know, just not here!
If I could recommend a hot spot, it would still be the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty loaded with sheepshead and black drum. I’ve even seen reports of hefty black drum, traditional munchers and crunchers, being caught on Thingama Jigs, which are just very blingy metal spoons. How about that! Last year, there was an early bite of sea mullet and puffers in Beaufort Inlet, but I haven’t heard of that so far this year. By the way, the red drum bite from the Lookout surf is still on. Big schools of reds hang there all winter. To the west, we often see the reds off of Bear Island surf as well. The Bear is always worth a look this time of year.
Offshore, when you can get there from here, there appears to be a solid wahoo bite and surprisingly even a few dolphin (mahi) in the mix. Bottom fishing has also been good, we’ve seen some really nice catches of trigger fish, big ones.
The shad season is off to a great start, with traditional hot spots showing up in social media reports, Pitchkettle, Maple Cypress, Contentnea, Gaskin’s Landing among them. The Tar reports are also positive, but it’s still too early for Weldon on the upper Roanoke River. For Weldon, think March.
