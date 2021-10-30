BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team wrapped up its regular season this past week with a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Lejeune on Tuesday and a 5-3 loss to Southside on Wednesday.
The Mariners went 2-8-1 overall and finished second in the three-team 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 2-2 mark.
Southside (13-4-1) won the league at 4-0, and Lejeune (0-8) went 0-4.
Jacob Nelson scored a hat trick and posted an assist, and Charles Matheka added two goals and an assist as East finished off the Devil Pups with 19 minutes remaining on senior night.
“It was a very good win, especially considering that we were celebrating our senior night,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “I am particularly happy with the fact that our seniors enjoyed their night. There are five seniors on our squad, and they have worked really hard throughout the season.”
Logan Pilcher notched a goal and two assists in his final home game in a Mariners uniform. Senior Evan Fullwood had a goal and assist in the contest. Tristen Nolen scored his first career goal in his final home game.
Defenders Taggert Malone and Gregory McCoy were also honored on senior night.
Pilcher and Fullwood played four years at the varsity level for East.
“I am proud of those two players beyond words,” Diaz said. “They have gone through a very tough high school soccer career. Their freshmen season was cut in half due to Hurricane Florence, and their junior year was delayed and shortened due to COVID-19.”
Nate Bennett scored the other goal, and Satchel Lasky, Flynn Gardner and Cale Guthrie tallied assists.
Junior goalie Wyatt Nowacek helped the team register a shutout.
Nelson scored two goals against Southside, while Pilcher contributed one.
The Seahawks held a 2-1 lead at halftime before the teams exploded for a combined five goals in the second half with Southside holding a 3-2 edge.
