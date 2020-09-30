MOREHEAD CITY — Lynn McBride could have just started running for herself, but she wanted it to mean something.
Encouraged by her friend James Anderson, McBride took up running a few months back. After working her way up from walking to running three miles, she realized she wanted a purpose, something to run for.
“I’ve been a walker forever, and my friend James suggested I start running,” she said. “But after a minute of running, I about died. So I started using a program called Couch to 5K, which was really wonderful. It started you off really slowly. I had no intention of running a race, but after getting to the 3-mile mark, I realized I wanted to make these runs count for something.”
The former Croatan and West Carteret English teacher knew people ran for charity, and her immediate preference was for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides industry-leading care for children facing cancer and pediatric diseases at no charge. The majority of the funding for the hospital organization, which is actually made up of eight locations, comes from individual donations.
“I have friends and family members who have diabetes and epilepsy, and I knew there must be a way to give back,” McBride said. “And of course, as a grandmother, when I see those St. Jude’s ads, I tear up. I went online, and they had a virtual 5K you could run to save money. They listed all of the other activities you could do.”
McBride also has a personal interest in aiding in pediatric disease research, as her daughter was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome when she was young.
“She is grown now and a teacher, and I am so blessed,” she said. “I also have seven healthy grandchildren, which I am so grateful for, so the least I can do is run a little bit for some sweet children who don’t deserve cancer.”
After looking online and finding out about the St. Jude virtual 5K, McBride contacted Anderson and the pair set out to raise funds for the organization by committing to run the 3.1 miles at the West Carteret High School track on Saturday. They wound up raising $2,100 for their efforts.
“I’m absolutely thrilled about that,” she said. “And the run went really well. When we first got out there, there was only a group of Christian men working out, running up and down the bleachers. That was fun to see. I knew they were Christian because when they were finished, they got in a circle in the parking lot and prayed.”
Other than another lone exerciser, the pair were by themselves donned in their St. Jude’s shirts and pushing through unfavorable weather.
“It was very hot and humid out there, even though it was still early,” McBride said. “We used the St. Jude app on our phones to help us measure how far we’d gone, but it did it in steps rather than miles. So, we found out we had run 6,600 steps. My iPhone said we ran 4.2 miles instead of 3.2 miles, but that may not be accurate. But we know we did the 5K for certain.”
The new foray into running, and specifically running for charity, likely won’t be McBride’s last, who is proud to have begun running at the age of 68.
“The most I’ve run is five miles, but I feel good about that,” McBride said. “A lot of my friends can’t do that. I absolutely would like to run again. I could see running for epilepsy because I have friends and family members that struggled with that.”
