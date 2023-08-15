BEAUFORT — First-year girls tennis head coach Tanner Lynk hopes to make his mark on the East Carteret program.
He attended East Carteret from 2008 to 2012 and competed on the boys tennis team during that time.
Lynk played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles throughout his career, and during his senior campaign, he and teammate Evan Guthrie advanced to the state tournament in doubles.
Under the leadership of head coach Nick Theuner, the 2011–2012 boys tennis team was ranked as high as third in the state for 1A.
“Coach Theuner was extremely instrumental for me,” Lynk said. “He was my first coach and taught me how to be a coach when I served as his assistant.”
Lynk had the opportunity to coach under Theuner from 2017 until Theuner stepped down in 2021 because of a promotion at this full-time job with the Department of Social Services. Theuner was the school’s longest tenured head coach at the time and won 225 games over a 17-year span.
Lynk is aiming to leave a similar legacy.
“This is a spot I plan on holding down for the next 24 years,” Lynk said. “I’m looking forward to being here a while and getting some continuity going. I’m hoping to get continuity back established in the tennis program and building it up. My goal is to get a young group of girls and have them playing year around.”
Three seniors – Zoey Morris, Reagan Majors and Linden Campbell-Godfrey –carried the Mariners last season under former head coach Mary Marino, as they finished 9-7 overall and 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Pains Conference.
Before departing to coach for West Carteret, Marino was the head tennis coach for the school for two seasons.
Throughout her time at East, Marino guided the Mariners to a 19-10 overall record and an 8-0 mark in conference play.
Morris, Majors and Campbell-Godfrey all held the No. 1, No. 2 and No.3 spots, respectively.
Cate Wolf, Kayla Foster, and Andie Migliore are a few of the top performers who are returning for the Mariners. Foster finished with a record of 14-10, while Wolf was 20-6 and Migliore was 7-5.
“I think we are going to compete, not only in the county against Croatan and West, but we’re going to compete in conference,” Lynk said. “I think we have a shot of winning the conference title to be honest with you.”
The Mariners will compete in their first match of the season on Thursday versus Croatan.
“I think it will be a good year, and I’m just trying to build my culture,” Lynk said. “You’ve got to take some time and build it the way you want it to be, and that’s going to take more than a season or two seasons. But one thing about me, I’m competitive. I want to win.”
