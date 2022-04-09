RICHLANDS — The Croatan baseball team upped its 3A Coastal Conference record to 5-0 on Thursday with a 12-0 win over Richlands.
The Cougars (8-4-1 overall) are 5-0-1 since the conference schedule started. They defeated Dixon 9-4 on Tuesday after tying Ayden-Grifton 4-4 on April 2.
The hot start in the Coastal sets Croatan up for an undefeated showdown with West Carteret at home on Tuesday. The Patriots are 10-4 overall and also 5-0 in the conference.
Against Richlands, Croatan had 11 hits and scored 12 runs in five innings to end the game early thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.
On the mound, Liam McFadden and Matthew McCray gave up two combined hits and no runs. McCray struck out five of the nine batters he faced in two innings, while McFadden struck out three in as many innings.
McCray had a solid night all around, leading at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Jair Marquez Munoz hit 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.
In the win over Dixon on Tuesday, McFadden and McCray both dominated at the plate with three hits apiece. McCray scored two runs, and McFadden had a triple. Sam Hoy and Weston Thomas had two hits apiece with each scoring a run and driving in another.
The top hitter for Dixon in the game was Kyran Kliest with a two-run base hit.
The Cougars committed four errors on defense, but the pitching staff of Chase Byrd and Sam Hoy performed well with just seven hits and no runs allowed. Byrd struck out six of the 12 batters he faced and gave up just two hits in three innings. Hoy also had six strikeouts and allowed five hits in four innings. Neither pitcher gave up an earned run.
Dixon started Connor Shoulders on the mound and pulled him in the fifth inning after Croatan got eight hits and four earned runs off him.
