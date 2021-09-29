Natural structure is the lifeline for our fisheries, the vertical and horizontal habitat that sustains the lifeblood and nurturing habitat for our fish from birth to juveniles to reproductive adults that maintain our fisheries from year to year, decade to decade and so on.
In our backwaters, sounds, creeks and rivers, oyster reef habitat has been a major cog in the wheel of fisheries habitat. Over the years, the abundance of oysters and oyster harvest has decreased some 10-fold from historic highs in the mid-1800s to the detriment of not only the oysters, but finfish fisheries.
Since as early as the early 1900s, this was deemed as a problem limiting the sustainability of our fisheries. According to Jason Peters, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Enhancement program supervisor, causes are varied, including, “Hurricanes, which affect the salinity in the sounds, more intensive agriculture and land development and harvest of course, all of those factors really can affect oysters and hence the need for restoration and restoration efforts to maintain populations at a harvestable level.”
Thus, we have development of the oyster reef restoration program here in North Carolina waters.
To understand the two-pronged approach of the program, it helps to understand some of the basic biology of oysters.
As Peters described, “Oysters start out essentially as larvae. So, oysters will spawn in the water column, males and females put their seeds in the water column, they will fertilize, the larvae will travel through the water for about two weeks, then after that point, they will develop to a point, settle on suitable habitat, hard-rock substrate or other oyster reefs, and then they will live there for the rest of their lives.”
The rest of their lives is about three to four years here in Carolina waters.
So how is the program approaching restoration?
“So, we’ve got two main programs at the division,” explained Peters, “One is the cultch planting program. The other is the oyster sanctuary. The cultch planting really is where restoration started with the division and with the state, and that’s been around in some form or fashion since about 1915. So, we’re over a hundred years now doing restoration in the state.”
As we know, oyster shells are obviously the natural substrate. That’s what oysters settle on, but according to Peters, they are not always available and they are quite expensive, so they need to use cheaper alternatives.
“The main thing that we use is actually a fossil type of shell,” said Peters, “It’s fossil limestone, and we get quite a bit of it, marine limestone marl. It is mined in New Bern. So, it’s sourced in New Bern, and we spread throughout the sound as our primary alternative for cutch planting.”
Since the cultch planting program is intended really to support a wild harvest, they use smaller materials for larval attachment, so as the oysters mature, they can be picked up in tongs or dredges or harvested by hand, so the marl tends to be only around two inches in diameter.
“In the sanctuary program,” explained Peters, “we’re building much higher relief. These are big mountains for more of a long-term insurance policy on our oyster population. And we’re building with much larger, 12-, 14-inch, even larger pieces of limestone marl or concrete. In some cases, to build those because they are closed to harvest, people don’t need to go in there and excavate or anything like that.”
So next week, we will look at the encouraging progress of the program to date, funding, what the future looks like, as well as their important partnership with the N.C. Coastal Federation.
---------------------
Continued mullet blows and a drop in sound and ocean water temperatures are firing up, albeit unevenly, the fall fishing.
Water temperatures have now fallen into the 70s, and we won’t see the 80s again until almost the Fourth of July, 2022.
The run of mullet and silverside baits in the surf continues to be strong, providing a smorgasbord of good eats along out beaches.
Bluefish have returned with a vengeance, and the Spanish mackerel are easily in the jumbo category with 5-plus pounders common, especially on live baits. The slot red drum are slowly finding their ways in the surf with the best activity around the beaches at Beaufort and Bogue inlets, and most anglers fish on live or cut mullet baits.
The pompano action in the surf and from the piers has really taken off in the last few days, especially on sand fleas when you can find them. If you do fine fleas, dig up enough to freeze them as is or after blanching them. These frozen baits still work great.
Spots? No not yet! But there are some very scattered speckled trout are starting to show up.
---------------------
This all sounds good, but Sunday I worked the Emerald Isle surf from Bogue Inlet Pier to the 7700 block and back with nothing to show for it.
I threw a Kastmaster of course and also used a MirrOlure with the 808 (black/gold/orange) color combination. Only two hits, no hookups. I also didn’t see any significant bottom fishing activity and only a meager number of predators attacking the abundant buffet of baits.
Another location that is sporting success with slot red drum is the Morehead City Newport River pier at the boat ramp on Radio Island. Speaking of Radio Island, it’s time to start looking for specks at the Radio Island rock jetty.
If it’s big old drum you are looking for, there is still Neuse River activity, while citations are being landed from Portsmouth and Ocracoke islands and outside of New River too as the summer spawners return to the ocean.
Another fish on the way out is the sheepshead, occurring early spring and in the fall. They are not picky feeders, and catches are excellent in the backwaters and from the piers and other hardened structures in the ocean where they may overwinter.
Speaking of hot fisheries, I’m still getting so many reports on smooth puffer catches from inside waters to the ocean and even from the fishing piers. Along with these munchers and crunchers, the black drum action in the backwaters is also hot. This is nice payback for instituting size and creel limits a few years ago. Fish are getting bigger and are plentiful.
Go figure!
I mentioned blue and Spanish action at and near the beaches, and it’s fall, so the false albacore are also now in the mix, and it looks like the start of an excellent albie season. So, fire up your stingsilvers and Spanish Candies, and yes, your Clousers if you are looking for albies on the fly. I hope to find some in the surf this season.
---------------------
Now for an unexpected report of blue buttons showing up along the beach.
Blue buttons, you say?
Not exactly rare but definitely uncommon here in Emerald Isle. These jellyfish relatives, actually more related to Portuguese Man of War (PMoW), are spectacularly blue critters about the size of an Oreo cookie, washed up recently on local beaches, I think along with the sargassum seeds from the Gulf Stream. Blue Buttons are really a colony of creatures called hydroids. And like the PMoW, have gaseous bodies and float. The sting is not lethal but will irritate human skin.
---------------------
So how about fishing piers?
Oceanana Pier reports BIG Spanish to 5 pounds and blues. There were reds from the surf.
Bogue Inlet Pier has some croakers, sea mullet and blues and big Spanish, a few scout specks, and the last couple of days, some nice, eating-size pompanos on sand fleas. Next week, the Bogue Pier Fall King Mackerel Tourney will get under way.
Seaview Pier reports some of those BIG reds starting to show up, coming out of New River. They also report some mullet, spots and croakers.
Surf City Pier said there were some spots, sea mullet and pompano.
Jolly Roger Pier reports some BIG reds also showing and pups in the surf. They also have some sea mullet, croakers and spots at night.
---------------------
Finally, get ready for some changes on your journey from the Cedar Point Intracoastal Waterway if you are heading out of Bogue Inlet.
This week, the Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the connecting channel. Carteret County Shore Protection Manager Rudi Rudolph reports, “Because of severe shoaling in the current channel alignment, the Corps will be taking advantage of naturally deep water and will shift the alignment to the west, along the periphery of Dudley Island and closer to Bear Island. This, in effect, will constitute a significant ‘re-route’ of the connecting channel.
“Once dredging is complete and a final survey is performed, the U.S. Coast Guard intends to reposition all of the Aids to Navigation (ATONs) to the new channel alignment. This means the U.S. Coast Guard will mark the new channel alignment, and the old alignment will be devoid of any ATONs. Please be aware of this change, pass along this information to fellow boaters, and be safe on the water.”
For the full text, go to: https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_e5d34e10-1cba-11ec-af9a-af87a4ed7e14.html.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.