OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team will look to hit the reset button this season as former head coach Scott McBride takes over the helm.
McBride makes his return as the varsity boys’ head coach after he served in the same role from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009.
He also assisted the boys team last season and served as the jayvee girls coach for four years ending with the 2019-2020 season.
“It has all come full circle, I guess,” McBride said. “I knew I needed to be super invested before I came back, and I definitely am. I’m excited about this group and the ones coming up and the chance to work with John (Humphrey). It will be an exciting return to get back out there with the varsity squad.”
McBride takes over a varsity team that finished last season 1-19 overall and 1-9 in the 3A Coastal Conference. He has a core group of players to work with, including three of the team’s top four scorers from last season, plus a host of underclassmen ready to learn and grow.
Both the school’s boys soccer and football teams advanced to the state playoffs, but McBride finally got his full roster last week, with 13 set for the varsity squad and 14 on jayvee.
“Right now, we’re just trying to install new offensive and defensive philosophies,” he said. “We’re still trying to find our own identity.”
The biggest returners to this year’s team are senior Jack Wilson and juniors Max Cardona and Luke Green. Green averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds, Cardona scored 6.5 points per game, and Wilson averaged 5.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.
The team’s biggest loss was senior Brent Eilertson who averaged 14.9 points and 2.7 rebounds before he graduated in the spring.
With scoring a struggle for the Cougars last season and some roster shuffling, McBride’s focus this winter will be defense and speed of play.
“We’re going to try to apply more pressure on the ball and be fast,” he said. “We’ll use defensive stops to generate more opportunities on offense. We want to take people out of their offensive set and not let them get comfortable.”
The Cougars will only have two seniors on the roster this season, Wilson and Colorado transfer Jayden Davidson.
McBride took the entire team to a set of scrimmages at Green Hope last weekend, seeing action against East Chapel Hill, Northern Durham and Green Hope.
“It was a fun experience,” he said. “I took the jayvee and the varsity squads, so it was a good team-bonding experience.”
During the summer, the team held weekly volunteer practices and scheduled a number of scrimmages against Jacksonville, Richlands, Pamlico, New Bern, Northside-Pinetown and Havelock, among others.
“This summer (was) good to help us better understand what offense and defense is best suited for our kids,” McBride said. “We have shooters, so we’re not going to be afraid to take shots.”
The Cougars will look to play with 1-4 high and horns sets on offense.
Croatan will have a chance to gain confidence with its nonconference schedule. Many of the teams finished last season below the .500 mark, including South Lenoir (4-17), Ocracoke (5-9), West Craven (3-21), Spring Creek (11-13), Southside (7-15) and Northside-Pinetown (9-11).
“We’re looking to play teams we can compete with,” McBride said. “The schedule this year is a little more favorable this year than it was at times last year.”
The team’s toughest nonconference foe will be East Carteret, which finished last season 16-6. The Mariners will come to Ocean on Tuesday.
The Cougars started their schedule at home on Friday against South Lenoir. They’ll also host Ocracoke on Saturday.
On Thursday, McBride still wasn’t sure who his starting five would be against South Lenoir. The team spent the week battling illness, and one projected starter, Cardona, is still recovering from a broken collar bone sustained during football season.
“It will honestly depend on who’s sick and who’s not (on Friday),” McBride said. “We want to start fast, so we’re not wanting anyone to push themselves. We have a good group of guys that can step up for us until we get everyone back.”
McBride will be joined on the bench by Humphrey, a longtime friend of his and former BJ (Basketball Japan) star, as well as Franklin Rice and returning jayvee head coach Vic England.
