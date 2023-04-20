OCEAN — The Cougars fell for the third time in a row in 3A Coastal Conference play Tuesday night with a 12-7 setback versus Dixon.
It proved to be a key league baseball matchup as teams battle it out for second place.
West Carteret (10-5 overall) looks to be running away with the title at 5-0.
Swansboro (7-11), Dixon (7-9) and Croatan (8-11) are vying for the runner-up spot with the Pirates and Bulldogs each at 3-2 and the Cougars at 2-3.
Dixon jumped all over the home team early on, putting three runs on the board in both the first and second innings to take a 6-0 advantage.
Jonathan Guslander led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.
Chase Slomski went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Ethan Davis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Nathan Michalowicz hit a late three-run homer for Croatan and joined teammates Easton Taylor and Liam McFadden in the two-hit department.
Chris Teagle earned the win for Dixon, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one.
Taylor took the loss, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one in two innings.
The Cougars will next travel Friday to take on Richlands. The Wildcats are 3-14 overall and 1-4 in the Coastal Conference.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Dixon…….…..................330 013 2 - 12 10 3
Croatan……..................003 001 3 - 7 7 2
WP – Teagle
LP – Taylor
Dixon leading hitters: Slomski 2-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Davis 2-3, 3 RBIs; Guslander 3-5 (2B), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Watson 1-2, RBI, run; L. Vincent 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; S. Vincent 1-4, run.
Croatan leading hitters: Taylor 2-3, run; Michalowicz 2-4 (HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; McFadden 2-4 (2B), run; Boyette 1-3, 2 runs.
