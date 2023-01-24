HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls basketball team defeated Dixon 48-41 on the road Friday to draw even in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots (6-9 overall) are 2-2 in the conference after the win, tied for third place with Richlands. Both teams are two games back from league leaders Swansboro (4-0) and Croatan (4-0).
With six conference games left on the regular season schedule, West still has plenty of time to play catch-up and make a run for its second straight league title.
Currently, the top five teams in the conference are still grouped closely in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings.
Croatan is ranked No. 26, Swansboro No. 27, West No. 31, Richlands No. 32 and Dixon No. 34.
The Bulldogs (6-8 overall) are in fifth place of the conference at 0-4.
West struggled to close the game out against Dixon, getting outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter. However, it led 28-16 at halftime and was up 36-21 going into the final period.
There was no individual scoring information available from the game.
The Patriots will host Richlands (8-7) on Wednesday this week, followed by a trip to White Oak (0-14) on Friday.
