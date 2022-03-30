OCEAN — Croatan collected three big awards with the release of the 3A Coastal Conference winter honors.
Rico Quispe (girls team) and Andy Bulfer (boys team) swept the indoor track and field Coach of the Year selections, while Navaya Zales was named the Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Those three took the same awards in the fall.
Croatan continued its successful ways in winter track and field this past season with another sweep of a league title meet.
The boys and girls carried both sides for the fourth season in a row with wins in the 3A Coastal Conference championship. It’s the first season at the 3A level for the Cougars after spending their first 23 years in 2A.
The girls, who have now captured seven consecutive league crowns, won handily, putting up 158 points to West Carteret’s 101.
The boys scored 154 to get by White Oak with 137.
Athletes faced miserable weather conditions at the league title meet with temperatures in the low 40s and a steady 15 mph north-northeast wind making it feel like it was 30-35 degrees.
Zales led the Cougars with three wins in the girls meet, taking the 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 12 seconds, the 1,600 meters in 5:17, and the 3,200 meters in 11:40.
Croatan and Zales continued to shine at the state level.
The Cougars did something at the 3A state meet it could never do in 2A.
After bumping up a division following realignment, they controlled their new competition by sweeping the girls and boys state championships.
No school had swept the state titles since 2015. Croatan accomplished the feat thanks in part to the girls winning their first-ever state crown.
The girls had come close to capturing a crown in previous years, falling two points short in 2018 to take the runner-up award. They have now finished in the top five at the state meet in six of the past seven years, including a third-place standing in 2015.
The boys have also claimed a top-five spot in six of the past seven years. They took back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. There was no state meet in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule, so the Cougars have now taken three of the last four titles.
Both teams won by more than 20 points.
The girls accumulated 72.5 points to outlast county rival West Carteret with 49. The boys totaled 73.5 points to run away from Dudley with 52.
The girls won behind the 30-point effort of Zales, who was named the Most Outstanding Performer with four medals. She also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
The senior was brilliant on the day, taking the 1,600 meters and setting a new 3A state meet record with a time of 4:59.99. Her finish replaces the previous mark of 5:00.71 by T.C. Roberson’s Elise Wright in 2018.
Zales also won the 1,000 meters, clipping the tape in 3:05.77.
Croatan also earned plenty of other all-conference honors.
Those included in girls indoor track and field were: Navaya Zales (1,000 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Alyssia Trigleth (300); Cameran Ladd (500); Paige Merrell (55 hurdles); Ginger Hayden (long jump, triple jump); Jadyn Melby (pole vault); Janelle Ketner, Audrey Kirkwood, Ayla Zales, Ladd (3,200 relay).
In boys indoor track and field, all-conference honors went to: Kenny Lombreglia (500); Cooper Stephens (500); James Wallace (1,000); Braden Cooper, Lombreglia, Wallace, Stephens (1,600 relay); Trey Austin, Sean Manning, Stephens, Wallace (3,200 relay).
Swimming honors went to the following for the girls team: Madison Bowen (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle); Avah Beikirch (100 butterfly, 200 medley); Grace Meyer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Maeve Burns (500 freestyle); Claire Nickson (100 backstroke); Fallon McCabe (100 breaststroke); Mackenzie Sampson (200 medley).
Swimming honors for the boys team went to: Aiden Pesko (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle); Simcic (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Nathan Michalowicz (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke); Paul Padgett (200 freestyle); Harrison Milano, Michalowicz, Padgett, Simcic (200 medley relay); Matej Roth, Rylan Feimster, Simcic, Michalowicz (400 medley relay).
Wrestling accolades were earned by Cameron Sanchez (106 pounds), Gavin Cohen (113), Colton Leiske (120), Cody Raymond (138), Drake Egan (160), Landon Gray (195) and A.J. Pile (220).
In girls basketball: Kate Wilson, Ginger Hayden were honors, while Brent Eliertson was all-conference in boys basketball.
