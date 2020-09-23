NEWPORT — The Gramercy Christian volleyball team moved to 3-2 on Friday with a 3-1 loss to Living Water Christian.
The Warriors fell 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22 for just their second loss this season. They were also defeated 3-1 by New Bern Christian Academy on Aug. 28.
Macie Williams led the Warriors on the offensive front with 11 kills and a serving ace. The senior has an impressive 47 kills through five matches, averaging 3.4 per set.
Against Living Water (5-3), Jessie Johnston put up three kills and Haleigha Shingleton tallied four aces. Marissa Redmon recorded six assists and an ace, while Autumn Tuckey provided six assists.
Gramercy is currently tied for third in the NCCAA South Volleyball Conference with a 2-2 record, same as Jacksonville Christian Academy. The two schools met on Sept. 8, with the Warriors winnings 3-0.
Living Water leads the conference at 4-1, and New Bern Christian Academy is second at 3-1.
