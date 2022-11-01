BURLINGTON — The Croatan girls tennis team’s top doubles pair of Ariana Cope and Grace Blair competed in the 3A state tournament at Burlington Tennis Complex on Friday.
The pair advanced past the first round with a close 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ledford’s Kayleigh Batchek and Abby Dunbar. They fell in the second to Brooke Bieniek and Anna Piland of Cape Fear 6-0, 6-1.
Bieniek and Piland wound up reaching the state final before losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 to sisters Caroline Adkins and Kathryn Adkins of Fike.
Cope and Blair are the third doubles team from the program in the last four years to reach the state tournament. Grace Meyer and Mia Raynor did it last in spring 2021. However, Cope and Blair are the first Cougar duo to advance beyond the first round since Katherine Gould and Christine Conti did it in 2007.
They advanced to the state competition after reaching the consolation final of the 3A east regional tournament hosted by Fike on Oct. 21-22.
There, they defeated Kathryn Satterfield and Vita Varney of J.H. Rose 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before dispatching West Johnston’s Kolleen Tyndall and Amanda Leenstra 6-1, 6-1 in the second.
The pair were knocked out of the winner’s bracket with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to the Adkins sisters from Fike, but they bounced back in the consolation bracket with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Carys Subach and Annie Stidham of South Brunswick.
Cope and Blair were winners of the 3A Coastal Conference doubles tournament. They defeated West Carteret’s Claire Germain and Sasha Baker 7-4, 6-4 in the final. The duo finished the regular season with a 6-3 record as the Cougars’ top doubles pair.
