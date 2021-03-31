PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will welcome fans back to the track Saturday afternoon when the green flag waves on the 2021 racing season on the Crystal Coast.
The racing program will be headlined by the opening round of the Solid Rock Carriers Fast Five Late Model Series, a 100-lap, $5,000-to-win Late Model race which has sparked interest from across the region. Mini-Stocks, Street Stocks, U-CARs, Bombers, Mini Cups, Jr. Mini Cups and Champ Karts will all also be on the schedule.
“We’re excited to be dropping the green flag on our biggest season ever,” track owner Bob Lowery said. “People are anxious to get out of their houses and are looking for something to do, and we’re blessed to be welcoming fans back to the track.”
Festivities will get under way at 2 p.m. Saturday with a meet-and-greet, which gives fans opportunities to meet while getting autographs and selfies with drivers who will bring the action. The prerace show, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will be headlined by the All Veteran Group parachute team which will fly onto the front stretch with the Easter Bunny and free candy prior to the invocation and National Anthem. The National Anthem will be performed by rising star Jake Sutton who hails from Kinston and couples his country roots with rock and pop undertones.
On-track activity will begin at 10 a.m. with practice. Qualifying will begin at 1 p.m., and the 275-lap feature racing program will go green at 3:15.
Here is the race order: Jr. Mini Cup (15 laps), Street Stock (35 laps), Champ Kart (20 laps), Bomber (25 laps), Mini Cup (15 laps), Mini-Stock (35 laps), U-CAR (30 laps), Late Model (100 laps).
Tickets are available at the gate for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under are admitted free. Season tickets and trackside passes are still available and can be purchased in advance by calling the speedway at 252-436-7223. Fans who attend are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks are optional but recommended.
The 2021 season at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway is the biggest season yet, with races schedule for the SMART Modified Tour, Carolina Pro Late Model Series, Southern Ground Pounders, East Coast Flathead Ford, and the Allison Legacy Series.
The 2021 season opener is being presented by Solid Rock Carriers and Team Chevrolet of Swansboro. Sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 season are still available for businesses looking to increase their brand’s exposure. If interested, call the speedway at 252-436-7223.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
