BEAUFORT — Donna Hardy took over a tournament two years ago that was rebranding after 14 years as the Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament.
In her third year, she is directing the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic in the age of COVID-19.
“We have persevered,” Hardy said. “We are a tough group. We’re hard to keep down. But it’s definitely been a challenge this year.”
Known for its big tent on Front Street in Beaufort, this year will feature four to five smaller tents in nearby John Newton Park along the town docks. There will be no meals during the three-day event (Thursday-Saturday) and no final night awards ceremony.
“We are much smaller this year,” Hardy said. “The Town of Beaufort was very gracious and allowed us to have the park. We’ll have a weigh station tent for photo opps, a radio tent, a T-shirt tent and a Governor’s Cup tent.”
The tournament is a member of the N.C. Governor’s Cup, an annual sportfishing series operating cooperatively with eight major billfish tournaments. The series, managed by the Division of Marine Fisheries, promotes conservation, protection and preservation of marine resources.
The tournament bills itself as the most family oriented and most junior angler friendly event in the Governor’s Cup Series. It averages 20 first-time billfish catches for junior anglers.
It has also raised over $900,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain over the last 16 years, including donating $13,000 last year.
“We didn’t want to skip a year,” Hardy said. “Even if it’s a tiny amount for the clubs, we are still here, and we’ll donate something. It’s now important that we persevere.”
Matching donations of previous tournaments will be a quite an undertaking without featuring the always popular silent auction.
“We’re missing the auction income, but we’re going to make the best of it and hopefully come out of it with some kind of donation to the Boys & Girls Club,” Hardy said.
In order to make up for those lost donations, the tournament added a king mackerel division. The registration fee is $500 for offshore and $350 for inshore.
“We’ve already gotten a few calls about the king mackerel rules and entry, so I’m encouraged by that,” Hardy said. “Hopefully, we’ll reach a new entry base.”
Eight boats had registered as of Monday night, which Hardy said put the event right on schedule. There were 30 boats last year in a tournament that was beset by inclement weather.
“It looks like weather is finally going to cooperate for the first time in three years,” Hardy said.
Registration occurs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday night at John Newton Park with a virtual captains meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Fishing will take place Thursday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. inshore and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. offshore. Inshore weigh-ins will be from 2-3:30 p.m. and offshore weigh-ins from 3:30-6 p.m.
For more information, check out the website at billfishclassic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.