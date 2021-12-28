The county currently has one athlete in the professional ranks, and he’s one of the best in his sport.
Cooper Webb will kickstart his 10th dirt bike season in 10 days with the start of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
Webb has won two of the last three Supercross titles and finished as the runner-up in the other campaign.
The Heverly brothers (Fisher and Hunter) also spent time in the World Surf League from 2008-2015.
But one wonders when the county will produce its next professional athlete, particularly in the big four sports (football, basketball, baseball, hockey).
Of course, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see a pro hockey player from the county, but with MLS rising, we could substitute the pitch for the ice.
Lonnie Chisenhall’s retirement in 2019 results in the third straight year the county won’t have a pro athlete in the traditional sports.
Thanks to Matt Dodge’s 2010 season with the N.Y. Giants in the NFL, the county had an athlete at the pro level for nine straight years from 2010-2018 with Chisenhall playing eight of those in the MLB with the Cleveland Indians.
The stretch fell short of the 23-year run for Vaughan Johnson, Joe Montford and Levar Fisher from 1984-2006.
Johnson played from 1984-1994 in the USFL and NFL with the Jacksonville Bulls, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles. Montford played from 1995-2006 in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos.
Throw in Fisher’s two years with the Arizona Cardinals from 2002-2003, and the county had an athlete at the pro level for 32 of the 35 years from 1984-2018 with 2007-2009 as the only missing years.
The only other stretch to rival that one came from 1936-1955 with Morehead City’s Jake and Ben Wade playing Major League Baseball for a variety of teams, including the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Brooklyn Dodgers, to name a few.
The Wade brothers played 13 of the 20 years from 1936-1955 with wars breaking up their careers.
From Ben’s last game in 1955 to Johnson’s first with the Bulls in 1984, the county went 28 years without an athlete at the pro level.
Could it again be that long after Chisenhall’s retirement two years ago?
Or is the next pro athlete from the county just around the corner?
