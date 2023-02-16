MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team is done with keeping scores close.
The Patriots (12-10 overall) defeated Croatan 47-29 at home Wednesday in the second round of the 3A Coastal Conference tournament, their fourth consecutive win and third straight by 18 or more points.
“We’re playing our best basketball at the end of the year, which is what you want,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “Tonight was one of the better performances we’ve had. The offense was fluid, and we stayed disciplined on defense.”
The last game West won by a slim margin was a 36-31 tilt over the Cougars (11-13) on Feb. 3. Since then, the Patriots have outscored their league opponents by 20, 21 and 18 points.
They advanced to the tournament final with the latest win and is slated to play at Swansboro (13-7) on Friday.
The Patriots and Pirates split their regular season series and the league title, but Swansboro won the coin toss for the right to host the final.
Both teams, as well as Croatan and Richlands (11-11), are expected to advance to the state playoffs scheduled to start on Tuesday.
“Season’s not over,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “I think we’ll get in. We were No. 27 in the RPI rankings (on Tuesday), and I don’t think we’ll drop out of that.”
The Patriots came out of the gate firing against the Cougars with an 11-2 lead through the first six minutes. The team held a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter as Ella Graham led with four points and Mia Snyder with three.
“West came out ready to play,” Gurley said. “Hats off to them, they were ready for us. They did a great job defensively on us. Their pressure really bothered us.”
The Cougars cut the lead to five points by halftime and scored first in the third quarter to trim it to 20-17, but then West iced the game with 17-point run that took every ounce of momentum out of the rally.
Sam Huber scored the first five points of the run, and Ella Graham followed with an and-one make at the free-throw line. Teiona Frazier, Ella Holmes, Skyler Setzer and Huber had a bucket apiece to follow and give their team a 37-17 lead with 1:30 on the third-quarter clock.
Frazier finished the game with a game-high 17 points and Graham scored 12.
“I thought Ella Graham had a great night in the post, scoring and getting rebounds,” Howell said. “Teiona Frazier was all over the place, too. She’s a great shooter, but nights like tonight show how good she can be everywhere else.”
The run came courtesy of a string of six turnovers and poor shooting on the offensive end of the court for Croatan. The team only scored two points in the first seven minutes of the half.
“We couldn’t hang on to the ball, and when we did, we couldn’t finish,” Gurley said. “That’s a tough combo to win with.”
The Cougars didn’t taper off completely. They scored eight straight to end the quarter with four points from Landry Clifton and two apiece from Kate Wilson and Ginger Hayden.
“We opened up the half with the zone, and they were ready for it,” Gurley said, “but we went back to our man-to-man, and that seemed to level things out.”
Wilson led the scoring effort for the Cougars with eight points while Clifton scored seven and Hayden six.
Croatan also lost three guards to injury by game’s end. Hannah Buchan was hurt in the first half, Neely McMannen exited in the third quarter, and Wilson left in the fourth.
The Cougars were limited to just four points in the fourth quarter, all of them coming at the foul line where the team finished 11-for-15 overall. West shot 3-for-4 there.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................... 6 9 10 4 - 29
West Carteret....................... 13 7 17 10 - 47
CROATAN (29) – Wilson 8, Clifton 7, Hayden 6, Rogers 5, Parmley 2, McMannen 1.
WEST CARTERET (47) – Frazier 17, Graham 12, M. Huber 4, S. Huber 4, Setzer 4, Holmes 3, Snyder 3.
