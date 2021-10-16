BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team defeated Pamlico County 21-8 at home on Friday.
The win marked the Mariners’ second straight after they defeated Jones Senior 33-14 last week. That win snapped a four-game skid going back to the second game of the season and improved their overall record to 3-4.
At 2-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference, East is in position to finish its season on a high note.
Head coach B.J. Frazier credited his defense with the big win over Pamlico (2-5 overall, 1-2 in conference).
“(The) defense played awesome tonight,” Frazier said. “(They) controlled the line of scrimmage and slowed the run down.”
Quarterback Darren Piner, a sophomore in his first season playing football, showed growth in the game with touchdown passes to Cody Sheppard and Shaun Gagnon.
“Darren (is) starting to settle in and make plays throwing the ball,” Frazier said. “Great performance by him tonight.”
Miguel Bassotto scored the other touchdown for East. The Mariners reached the end zone in the first, second and third quarters.
Next Friday, East will hit the road to play Southside (6-1 overall, 2-1 in conference).
