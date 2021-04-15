PELETIER — Retired U.S. Air Force Veteran Dolly Witt will kick off Saturday afternoon’s Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Spring Showdown into high gear when she performs the national anthem during prerace festivities.
Witt was a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served her country for 28 years as a munitions superintendent. She was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.
After graduating from high school, she was employed by the Hamilton Country Welfare Department as a clerk typist. Her next job was with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., first as a clerk typist, then as a fingerprint examiner. Wanting to see what the military was like, she decided to enter the Air Force and the munitions career field.
While serving in the Air Force, she was often asked to sing the national anthem for many events such as, retirements, change of command and award ceremonies. She also toured with an Air Force show, Tactical Air Command, Stars of Sound, a musical variety show that performed at bases and Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States. She served in Operation Desert Shield (Saudi Arabia) and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan) and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science for business from Mount Olive College.
Witt is life member of the Girl Scouts and was a leader for 13 years and is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9960 in Cedar Point. She is also a Daughter of the American Revolution, Otway Burns Chapter of North Carolina and is the current chapter regent.
Witt will perform the national anthem at 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the drop of the green flag to racing action which will feature a Legends doubleheader, Super Trucks, U-CARs, Bombers, Jr. Mini Cups and the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association.
Tickets are available for the event at the gate, which opens at 1 p.m. Saturday, for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under are admitted free.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
