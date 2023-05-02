Over the past months, I’ve been highlighting water access along the Crystal Coast.
We all are familiar with the demise of ocean fishing piers over the years. Since my relocating in North Carolina in the early 1990s, Bogue Banks went from eight ocean fishing piers to the deuce…Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers.
I recently saw an article on repairs to the pier on Radio Island jutting into the Newport River, and it reminded me of 2007 when the pier was constructed and opened to fishing, bucking the ominous trend of disappearing piers. The pier is located at 301 Highway 70 on Radio Island just north of the Morehead City high-rise bridge and adjacent to six N.C. Wildlife boat ramps.
The Newport River Pier has shown some signs of aging and the report noted that repair work was underway for the next month. I recently talked to Jessica Mayo of the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, and she noted that the pier would remain open during the needed repairs, although some work aeras may be restricted in access. Mayo also noted that bids have gone out to upgrade the restroom facilities.
Now for the pier. I originally interviewed Randy Martin in April of 2007, who at that time was the city manager during which the city was celebrating its 150th anniversary. The Radio Island property was annexed into the city limits of Morehead City in 2003, and since then, the fishing pier and boat ramps were built. By the way, you may remember the Radio Island Causeway pier located just south of the high-rise bridge and train trestle that suffered a natural demise some years before.
The Newport River Pier originally was constructed with a length of 300 feet, which over time was later extended to its current length of 575 feet, jutting out well into the Newport River. The pier has lighting for nighttime fishing and bait cutting tables and a “T” at the far end. One major limitation is the lack of running water, however.
While I was there over this past weekend, I saw only a few pigfish and pinfish come over the railings, but with the turning basin and port area so close to the south and the Haystacks to the north, the pier should sport red and black drum, gray and speckled trout, Spanish mackerel and blues, along with the usual bottom fare and flounder if we have a season this year. The old demised causeway pier also reportedly would from time to time claim a cobia landed, also not surprising due to its proximity to cobia holes around the turning basin and Intracoastal Waterway.
So, if you get a chance, give the Newport River Pier a try, and thanks to Morehead City continuing to provide important water access.
---------------------
Last week, many of us saw an unusual watercraft cruising the nearshore Crystal Coast.
I got a good look as it slowly passed just off of Bogue Inlet Pier one morning. So, what’s that boat? Well, it’s an experimental Navy craft. It’s an M80 Stiletto which is a prototype naval ship manufactured by the M Ship Company. It is built with new carbon-fiber materials and has a networked architecture. According to a bulletin, it is unique for its hull design, speed, ride quality, payload capability and provision for unmanned vehicle support. Check out the details at https://www.naval-technology.com/projects/m80-stiletto/.
---------------------
Here we go with déjà vu all over again. The weather has thrown us another curveball, but the fishing remains strong.
I did notice as I visited the Newport River Pier over the weekend that the Morehead City Port Turning Basin was totally jampacked with boats, and I hear that the fishing was very good for grays, blues, Spanish and sea mullet, and that the anglers were civilized.
One fish that has appeared in massive numbers in the past week or so is pigfish. They are everywhere, from the turning basin to the surf and ocean piers. Interestingly, several preseason cobia have been caught and released. By the way, the season opened this Monday, May 1 and will extend to Dec. 31 with one fish per day allowed at a minimum fork length of 36 inches minimum size (see N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclamation FF-11-2023).
Another first was a citation old red drum caught by Capt. Gary Dubiel in the Neuse River. There certainly have been a number landed outside the inlets in pre-spawn stage. Speaking of the Neuse, don’t forget the Neuse River stripers in the New Bern area. Catching is going well, especially on topwater plugs.
Near-the-beach action is still holding up too with loads of Spanish and blues to 4 pounds, Atlantic bonito are still here and should remain until the water heats up a few more degrees, and false albacore are also right along the beach.
Speaking of good near-beach fishing, the grays are everywhere, and while Michael Williams was casting for bonitos and Spanish at AR-315, he decided to drop the jig down to the bottom, thinking he could jig up a gray trout but instead got a 10.63-pound sheepshead caught on a Beach Bum Lure. Beats my personal best by a lot! One other sheepshead note: if you get up to the Bonner Bridge fishing pier, the action is great there. You can limit out these days.
Surf fishing has picked up as well, with black drum and sea mullet, Spanish and blues heading the bill from Fort Macon to The Point in Emerald Isle. If it’s reds you’re after, Ocracoke is still your best bet or the Cape Lookout surf and shoals.
Inside, the trout and red drum fishing is holding up as well from the New River to the Neuse River. The black drum are still there, and the sheepshead are moving in with good numbers.
---------------------
For the ocean fishing piers, Oceanana Pier reports limits on Spanish, blues, sea mullet early last week and sheepshead.
Bogue Inlet Pier reports Spanish and blues, great sea mullet earlier last week, a bunch of gray trout, even a black drum and lone pompano too. There are a few sand fleas showing in the sand under the pier. On Saturday, with menhaden schools around the pier, a king mackerel was hooked up but lost. It’s still pretty early in the season for kings.
Seaview Pier reports a great couple of days destroying Spanish and blues with lots of bait around. Black drum and a slot red drum, along with sea mullet, were caught. Big chopper blues are showing too. Menhaden have been sighted around the pier but no king hookups yet.
Surf City Pier reports that the Spanish and blues are sizzling hot with scattered sea mullet, black drum, flounder and trout.
Jolly Roger Pier reports that Spanish and blues have moved in BIG TIME with sea mullet and black drum.
One pier I don’t usually monitor, except in the spring, is Ocean Crest where I look to see when they get their first king. Well, that happened last week. We should see some action here soon. The bait is here, and the water is warm enough.
---------------------
Farther out, there are dolphin in 180 feet of water and a 44-pound bull dolphin caught at the Swansboro Hole.
The Big Rock is producing wahoo to 50 pounds, along with tuna, dolphin and good numbers of billfish. A reminder: the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will start on Saturday June 10 (https://www.thebigrock.com/eventschedule-2/).
---------------------
FYI: The Hammocks Beach Ferry to Bear Island is now running (https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/hammocks-beach-state-park/ferry-schedule).
And beware, you know it’s sea turtle nesting season, but it’s also land turtle nesting season too, and you will find many small turtles wandering the local streets, especially near pond and other wetlands, so be careful.
