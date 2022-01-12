VANCEBORO — East Carteret went 1-2 on Thursday at the West Craven wrestling quad with its only triumph coming in a 48-18 victory over SouthWest Edgecombe.
The Mariners barely dropped a 42-36 contest to Ayden-Grifton and fell 48-18 to the host Eagles.
They exited the duals with a 5-25 record.
East took eight of the 11 matches versus SouthWest Edgecombe with three resulting in a double forfeit. Only two wins for the Mariners came on the mat as the Cougars forfeited six times.
Josiah Hynes (25-15) pinned Quivis Jackson (1-10) in 50 seconds in the 145-pound bout, and Luke Cordier (8-15) pinned Caleb Allen (0-1) in 4:59 at 160 pounds.
The Ayden-Grifton match went down to the wire with the Chargers enjoying a 7-6 edge in individual bouts – one match resulted in a double forfeit.
The Mariners actually won more on the mat, taking a 4-3 advantage. They forfeited four times, while Ayden-Grifton forfeited twice.
Shane Hatfield (30-1), Daniel White (37-4), Hayden Williams (23-5) and Hynes each gained victories by pin.
Hatfield finished the match with Connor Loftin (3-4) in 1:27 at 138, White ended his bout with Zeaniyah Huntley (9-7) in 1:38 at 220, Williams closed the book on Nasir Ingram (9-13) in 38 seconds at 285, and Hynes took down Sawyer Norville (0-4) in 3:18.
West Craven won nine of the 12 matches versus East with two going to double forfeit.
The Mariners’ only win on the mat came with Williams pinning Braylin Thomas (7-8) in 2:40 in the 285-pound bout.
Here are results of the matches:
Ayden-Grifton 42, East Carteret 36
106 – Marcos Romero (AG) win by forfeit.
113 – Bailor Peebles (AG) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Jemarion Folks (AG) win by forfeit.
132 – Oceanman Braswell (AG) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Connor Loftin (AG), 1:27.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Sawyer Norville (AG), 3:18.
152 – Ronnie Best (AG) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 0:13.
160 – Jayden Wooten (AG) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 1:20.
170 – Double forfeit.
182 – Keaton Guthrie (AG) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:10.
195 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Zeaniyah Huntley (AG), 1:38.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Nasir Ingram (AG), 0:38.
------------------
East Carteret 48, SW Edgecombe 18
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Kameron Rhodes (SE) win by forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Quivis Jackson (SE), 0:50.
152 – Ethan Briley (SE) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 0:35.
160 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin Caleb Allen (SE), 4:59.
170 – Zachary Carroll (SE) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 2:56.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Craven 48, East Carteret 18
106 – Jamison Wesley (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Tristan Lockwood (WC) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 0:25.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Tyler Mullin (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Williams (WC) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 3:14.
152 – Isaak Niedzielski (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 1:20.
160 – Landon Inabnitt (WC) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 2:50.
170 – Nicola Oneto (WC) dec. Chase Wagoner (EC), 14-13.
182 – Tristian Johnson (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – George Rogers (WC) dec. John Priddy (EC), 15-8.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Braylin Thomas (WC), 2:40.
