BEAUFORT — East Carteret nabbed two of the top awards from the 1A/2A Coastal Plans Conference winter honors.
Shamel Baker was named Player of the Year in boys basketball, while Shane Hatfield earned Wrestler of the Year.
Baker led the Mariners to a conference championship in his sophomore season. He averaged 23.0 points to pace an attack that resulted in a 9-1 league mark and 16-6 overall record.
East advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
Hatfield (38-3) took the 138-pound class in the league tournament with a 16-0 technical fall over Pamlico’s Caileb Duval (19-4) in the final. He pinned Trask’s Elvis Perez Tomas (3-12) in the semifinal.
The Mariners took fourth in the individual tournament after taking second in the dual-team competition.
They went 4-1 in the six-team dual wrestling event, falling only to Pamlico in a 51-20 setback.
East grabbed wins of 58-18 over Lejeune, 48-24 over Southside, 54-24 over Northside-Pinetown and 52-3 over Pender.
Hatfield went on to finish as the 2A regional runner-up and ended his senior season with another third-place finish at the state tournament.
A year after winning the 138-pound third-place match at the 1A tournament, the East wrestler took third in the 138-pound class at the 2A tournament.
He took an 8-6 sudden victory period win over Hendersonville’s Walker Mains (47-9).
Hatfield went 102-14 in his three years in a Mariners uniform.
Other all-conference honors went to Charles Matheka, Cole Jernigan and Jacob Nelson in boys basketball, Hayden Williams, Daniel White and Josiah Hynes in wrestling, and Tanzania Locklear, Kenliana Dixon, Sydney Roberson and Kendalyn Dixon in girls basketball.
The Coastal Plains Conference didn’t feature indoor track and field or swimming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.