If the best sports films were made before the turn of the century – and it’s not even close – then the opposite argument could be made for sports documentaries.
The cream of the sports documentary crop has all come in the last 21 years. The trend makes sense, as stringing together old footage clips and interviewing people close to the subject is incredibly cheaper than producing a narrative fiction.
Take “The Last Dance” from last summer, for instance. Director Jason Hehir interviewed more than 100 people, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and created a phenomenon with just a $20 million budget.
Availability plays a substantial role in how the films are perceived, too. The sports documentaries from the last decade or so have benefitted from the streaming services available to showcase them. There were innumerable documentaries to come out before 2000, but many are impossible to find unless you kept the VHS copy stowed away in a box somewhere.
You can’t go wrong with just about any sports documentary, but here are 10 that I really enjoy and were critiqued positively by the sports world:
-------------
“Free Solo” came out in 2018, highlighting professional climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to climb El Capitan’s 3,000-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park without ropes, harnesses or other protective equipment.
Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the Academy Award for Best Documentary-winning film can be streamed on Disney Plus.
-------------
Everyone remembers the white Ford Bronco chase, but “OJ: Made in America” showcases the high-profile, sometimes nuanced, murder trial of the NFL star better than any other production.
The seven-hour-and-change documentary series, directed by Ezra Edelman, was released in 2016 and won the Oscar for Best Documentary. It can be streamed on Hulu.
-------------
Documentaries can make an already-exciting sport pop off the screen, like “Undefeated” does for football.
The T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay-directed film follows the 2009 Manassas Tigers football team, an underfunded and underprivileged high school team in Tennessee, to the program’s first-ever playoff win and the journeys of three college-hopeful players.
The Netflix original won the 2011 Academy Award for Best Documentary.
-------------
“Athlete A” is the documentary the sports world needed.
Named for the then anonymous gymnast, Maggie Nichols, whose report opened the door to an enormous scandal, it reveals how reporters from The Indianapolis Star exposed Dr. Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of young Olympic-hopeful gymnasts.
The Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk-directed film didn’t win any major awards, but it’s still well worth a view on Netflix.
-------------
There are a handful of documentaries on this list produced before the year 2000, and “When We Were Kings” is my favorite of them.
It features Muhammad Ali at his absolute sharpest, during the months around his famous heavyweight boxing match with George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire, dubbed the “Rumble in the Jungle.”
Director Leon Gast dives into the complex culture around the match, and for it, won the Oscar for Best Documentary. The movie can be streamed on Hulu.
-------------
The year 2020 was a rough one, but “The Last Dance” sure was an amazing perk.
The 10-part Netflix special tells the story of Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls as they chase a sixth NBA title amid turmoil within the franchise.
The series, directed by Jason Hehir, features hours of incredible interviews and won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary.
--------------
I’ll be honest, I had never seen “Tokyo Olympiad” until I did some research for this list.
The 1964 documentary from director Kon Ichikawa isn’t a high-profile film, but it was available in the Criterion Collection, so I watched it last week. It’s an incredible collection of footage from the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo, capturing the highs and lows of winning and losing athletes with poetic cinematography.
Ichikawa got access that even the official Olympic videographers were not permitted, and his focus on the humanity of the athletes is refreshing and beautiful to watch.
-------------
Growing up in a surfing community, “Endless Summer” posters on the walls of my friend’s rooms were common.
The 1966 documentary, directed by Bruce Brown and available for streaming on Tubi, follows surfers Michael Hynson and Robert August on a globetrotting surfing adventure.
The search for the “perfect wave” takes the surfers and crew to Hawaii, Australia, South Africa and other surfing hotspots in a timeless tribute to the sport.
--------------
“Hoop Dreams” was a 1994 documentary that showed the hardships young, black basketball players faced when the game took them into new, unfriendly environments.
Director Steve James covers the hardships faced by Chicago teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee as they travel 90 minutes each way to a prep school in a predominantly white neighborhood, as well as the cutthroat business side of the sport.
The Directors Guild of America Best Documentary winner is available to stream on HBO Maxx.
--------------
The first documentary I remember going viral on the internet was “Murderball,” the 2005 film about the U.S. quad rugby team, entirely composed of young paraplegic men. The film showed how the athletes played full-contact competitive rugby with special wheelchairs and very little protection, following them all the way to the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens.
The film, directed by Henry-Alex Rubin and Dana Adam Shapiro, is available to stream on Tubi.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
