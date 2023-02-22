WILSON — The Croatan girls basketball team fell to Fike 66-23 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Cougars (11-14) were seeded No. 27 in the playoffs after tying for second place in the 3A Coastal Conference.
They earned a first-round matchup with No. 6 Fike (22-5), which will move on to face No. 11 Terry Sanford (21-5) in the second round on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.