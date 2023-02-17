MOREHEAD CITY — Baseball fans can get a winter dose of hardball at Big Rock Stadium this weekend.
The Morehead City Marlins’ Big Rock Stadium is playing host to four Division II baseball programs this week for a round-robin tournament that began Thursday and continues through Sunday.
There is no entry fee to fans.
The visiting teams for the tournament include Assumption University of Worcester, Mass., Felician University of Rutherford, N.J., Millersville University of Millersville, Pa. and Molloy University of Rockville Centre, N.Y.
Newly hired Marlins General Manager Dave Lipay said it is an honor to have the teams choose Big Rock Stadium for the first few games of their respective 2023 seasons.
“As a native of New Jersey,” he said, “I understand the desire to escape the longer, northern winter. It is a win-win situation for each team, as well as the Morehead City community to get high-level baseball competition at The Rock prior to the 2023 Marlins season.”
There were two games played Thursday, with Millersville defeating Felician 8-2 in the early game and then winning 12-3 in the late game.
All games Friday were canceled due to rain. There are four games scheduled for Saturday and one for Sunday. The weather will cool off on Saturday with an expected high of 51 degrees, but things will warm up again Sunday with a high of 63.
The tournament provides plenty of baseball action, but it also brings consumer traffic to the area during an otherwise slow period of the year.
“One of the things we’ve looked at is how we can drive more economical development during nontraditional seasons,” Marlins Owner Buddy Bengel said.
This won’t be the only college baseball action at the ballpark leading up to opening day on May 27. Another slate of games is scheduled for the first weekend of March.
“Instead of some of these teams going down to George or Florida, or even The Ripken Experience in South Carolina,” Bengel said, “they can come here. We have a beautiful park in a beautiful area. It can be utilized more and help drive more economic dollars into Morehead City.”
Entering the 2023 season, each of the teams competing this weekend brings their own level of success to the table. The Assumption Greyhounds have qualified for the NCAA Division II East Regional in two of the last three years, including season finishing with a 25-23 record and placing second in the Northeast-10 Conference.
The Felician Golden Falcons’ 2022 season ended with a loss in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Championship, concluding their season with a 26-22 overall record.
The Millersville Marauders won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship (PSAC) in 2022 with a 42-14 overall record but came up short in postseason play with a loss in the Atlantic Region semifinals.
The Molloy Lions enter the 2023 season as the East Coast Conference (ECC) Preseason Poll favorites. In 2022, they took home their second consecutive ECC title and made it to the NCAA East Regional Final, finishing their season with a program best 40-15 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.