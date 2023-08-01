BEAUFORT — East Carteret will be looking for wide receivers over the next three weeks.
The rest of the offense looks solid.
“What will end up happening is the guys that don’t win the quarterback battle or the running back battle, they will be put at wide receiver,” B.J. Frazier said as he enters his seventh season as head coach. “That will be OK. We’re pretty deep at quarterback and running back.”
Brady Doans, a standout on the junior varsity last season, is battling to become the starter under center versus Luke McIntosh, a transfer from Pinecrest.
“This is Luke’s first day with us,” Frazier said on the first day of practice Monday. “He hasn’t been with us this summer, but he’s looked pretty good, and Brady looks good. It will be a nice battle. Whoever gets it will be very deserving.”
Those two are looking to replace Jacob Nelson who produced 2,034 total yards and 28 touchdowns under center last year.
Forty-eight showed up on the first day of practice after East averaged about 35-40 during the summer. Eighteen of those were freshmen.
“We’re pretty young and inexperienced,” Frazier said.
The Mariners went 7-4 overall last year and 5-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference to capture their first league title in six years. After taking a 29-22 win over Northside-Pinetown in the conference opener, they scored at least 50 points in each of the next four league games.
Antonio Bryant is back after bringing a spark to the offense in his junior season, running for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. He went for 282 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries in a 54-22 win over Pamlico and had 237 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 52-13 triumph over Southside.
East also brings back three of five starters on the offensive line in Jacob West and Vaughn Brice, as well as Parker Hobgood who started as a sophomore but missed last year with an ACL injury.
“We’ve got some nice size,” Frazier said. “Vaughn, Jacob, Parker, we’ve got 1,000 pounds with those three guys. Then we have Jonathon Willis and Cody West. Cody is a monster. When you say go, he goes 100%. He played as a freshman, didn’t play as a sophomore or junior, but he’s back out this year, and that is good for us.”
The Mariners will miss the immense skill-position talent of Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka who shined as juniors after not playing their first two seasons. The basketball stars will concentrate on their main sport as seniors.
“We had an idea they wouldn’t come back,” Frazier said. “It was a long shot to get them last year. They want to focus on basketball, and I support that 100%.”
Baker had 450 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 catches, and Matheka had 323 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches.
Jaedon Watson, Oliver Oliver Prygodzinski and Daniel Rice will seek to replace their production.
“We need to have some guys who can catch it,” Frazier said. “We will continue to work on timing, let the quarterbacks get a feel for those guys.”
Baker and Matheka will also be greatly missed on a defense that needs to replace nearly every starter from a stout unit. Baker had six interceptions while Matheka had three interceptions.
“We’ve got some younger guys looking to fill their shoes, Brock Furr and Myles Shelton,” Frazier said.
Frazier had high praise for the potential of those two, comparing them to former East standouts Maceo Donald and Geordan Livingston.
“I think they can do an amazing job for us,” Frazier said. “We just have to get them experience and coach them up,”
Saviyon Johnson, Daniel White and Brody Nelson were part of a strong defensive line that graduated in the spring. Stellar linebackers Micah Evans and Branson Long also graduated.
“We have lot of holes to fill on defense,” Frazier said. “We’re bigger up front but not as fast. And we have athletes at linebacker, but it takes more than that. You have to read keys, stay composed, fill gaps, make tackles.”
East will take part in two scrimmages at Swansboro and Faith Christian School in Rocky Mount before opening the season at White Oak on Friday, Aug. 18.
