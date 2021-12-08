BAYBORO — The West Carteret boys basketball team’s second matchup with Pamlico didn’t look that much different than the first.
The Patriots took a 75-46 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday after capturing a 73-31 victory over the Bayboro squad in the second game of the season.
West won its fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the season while Pamlico fell to 3-2 with both of its losses coming to the Patriots.
The first quarter saw West limit the home team to just three points and jump out to a 16-3 lead. Six Patriots scored in the opening eight minutes with none putting up more than five points.
After taking a 26-13 lead into halftime, West exploded for 26 points in the third quarter to grab a 52-30 advantage going into the final frame.
Jaxon Ellingsworth and Shane Graves each had nine points in the third, followed by Dylan McBride with eight.
Ellingsworth finished with a game-high 22 points, Graves had 15, and McBride added 14. Graves also had five rebounds and two blocks, while McBride dished out eight assists, and swiped four steals.
Thirteen West players scored in the contest.
JD Gibbs led Pamlico with 18 points, followed by Zymir Best with 11.
The Patriots will host East Carteret (1-2) tonight and then battle Wayne Country Day (9-1) on Saturday in Rocky Mount.
Pamlico will make a trip to Croatan (0-5) tonight.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.................. 16 10 26 23 - 75
Pamlico............................. 3 10 17 16 - 46
WEST CARTERET (75) – Ellingsworth 22, Graves 15, McBride 14, Montford 5, Dade’El 3, Frazier 2, Hester 2, A, Cummings 2, Collins 2, Stack 2, Whitaker 2, Jones 2, Thakore 2.
PAMLICO (46) – Gibbs 18, Best 11, Antoine King 6, Harper 5, Antonio King 3, Blackmon 2, Williams 1.
