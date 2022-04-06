SWANSBORO — The West Carteret softball team is still in the driver’s seat in the race for the 3A Coastal Conference after beating Swansboro 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Patriots were coming off a humbling 15-4 loss to Richlands on Friday. They split with the Wildcats, and now both teams are tied for first in the conference at 3-1 apiece.
West (7-4 overall) has only played four league games, with three of them decided by two runs or less. That’s the nature of the Coastal this season, with Richlands (No. 8), Swansboro (No. 12), West (No. 13) and Dixon (No. 17) all ranked in the top 20 of the 3A east division.
“The parity is real,” West coach John Barnes said. “We knew coming in that Swansboro was tough. We knew if we kept battling, though, we could get an edge. Things are headed in the right direction.”
The Patriots only had four hits on the night, but two timely ones in the sixth inning helped deliver the win. Hydee Kugler led off with a base hit and then Kiersten Margoupis got on base with an error on the throw to the bag. Anna Keith Sullivan laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Kugler after the Pirates flubbed the recovery.
Makenzie Asby, pinch runner for Margoupis, nearly rounded third on Sullivan’s bunt but was stopped at the last moment by Barnes.
“You have to be careful there and not run yourself out of the game,” he said. “We like to be aggressive but had to be careful there.”
That move turned out to be the right one as Zoe Sabourin sent a single screaming into the outfield to score Asby from third and give West the one-run lead.
The Patriots’ only other hits were singles from Saylor Gray in the third inning and another from Sullivan in the fourth. West batters were struck out seven times and walked twice.
“We’ve got some good hitters, but we’ve been seeing some great pitching,” Barnes said. “We only had four or five hits tonight, but the defense played almost mistake-free. This team struggles with errors, so I was glad to see that.”
West faced Peyton Eckert in the circle for seven innings. Its own pitcher Margoupis also threw a complete game, striking out one and walking none while giving up five hits and an earned run. After the West defense committed eight errors in the loss to Richlands, it had none against the Pirates.
Swansboro’s only run came in the fourth inning when Tara Lepore got on with a base hit, stole second and scored on a base hit from Peyton Jensen who finished 2-for-3 in the game.
West will be at New Bern on Monday for a nonconference game with the Bears (8-5 overall). The Patritos won’t be home against until Tuesday, April 26 for a rematch with the Bucs.
Swansboro (9-3 overall, 2-2 in conference) will host White Oak (1-10 overall) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret,,,............000 002 0 - 2 4 0
Swansboro................000 100 0 - 1 5 1
WP – Margoupis
LP – Eckert
West Carteret leading hitters: Gray 1-3; Kugler 1-3, run; Sabourin 1-3, RBI; Sullivan 1-1, RBI.
Swansboro leading hitters: Jensen 2-3, RBI; Larose 1-2; Lepore 1-3, run; Maichle 1-2.
