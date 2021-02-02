MOREHEAD CITY — Swansboro swept the West Carteret swim teams in the 3A Coastal Conference championship meet a year ago.
The Patriots returned the favor Saturday, sweeping the Pirates by 24 points apiece to collect a pair of league titles. The boys won 157-133, while the girls triumphed 137-113.
“I’m so proud of this team and the obstacles they overcame to swim this season,” West coach Taylor Wilson said. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our athletic department, supportive parents and kids who put their hearts in it. I think they’re stronger for it, and we have all learned to appreciate things a little more.”
The championship meet was unlike any before it.
Teams swam in three separate meets, and those results were then combined virtually. The winner was declared via announcement the night of the last meet.
White Oak and Havelock competed at New Bern YMCA on Wednesday, Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville held their races at Marine Corps Air Station New River on Friday, and West and Swansboro swam at the Sports Center on Saturday.
“It’s usually an electric environment with all six conference teams feeding on each other’s competing spirit,” Wilson said. “The winner is typically calculated at the conclusion of the meet and announced there, followed by a well-deserved, joyous celebration and high fives. No one had that opportunity this year.”
The boys took the three relay races.
Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor, Briggs Cloutier and Chase Morrow won the 200-yard medley in 1:49, Cooper Law, Johnson, Cloutier and Morrow captured first in the 400 freestyle in 3:48, and Braxton Morris, Colton Ellis, Law and Morrow were victorious in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.
Cloutier earned two individual triumphs, taking the 50 freestyle in 23.89 and the 200 freestyle in 1:55.
“Briggs is new to our team but not to swimming,” Wilson said. “He hails from South Africa and had shown immense leadership for our team. He takes initiative and does what needs to be done. When he sees that I’m speaking with another coach at a meet, he takes the initiative to pick up where I would. He sends his teammates off for starts and runs warmups.”
Johnson gained a win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 57.61, and placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:20.
“Cameron is a standout freshman,” Wilson said. “He’s so competitive and knows his talent. He asks for the events no one really wants to swim like the 500 free and 100 fly and then crushes them.”
Morrow won the 100 freestyle in 54.71.
“Chase is a senior that will be sorely missed,” Wilson said. “He’s been the backbone of our men’s team and consistently chooses the team over his individual gain.”
Taylor collected a pair of runner-up spots, timing in at 2:21 in the 200 medley and clocking in at 1:09 in the 100 breaststroke.
The West boys also rang up four third-place finishes.
Lukas Taylor timed in at 56.95 in the 100 butterfly, Law touched the wall in 1:10 in the 100 backstroke, Morris clocked in at 2:32 in the 200 medley, and Ellis stopped the watch at 56.95 in the 100 free.
The girls also swept the relay races.
Ryan Knowles, Stella Higgs, Kenley Riley and Ashlyn Lewis won the 200 medley in 2:12 and also captured the 200 freestyle in 2:00. Ansley Jones, Megan Stoll, Leilanie Torres Curet and Knowles took the 400 freestyle in 5:11.
“Stella is our returning junior and swims a mean breaststroke,” Wilson said. “She and Ryan were our women’s captains and provided strong leadership. Kenly, Ashlyn and Chloe (Avon) are all freshmen who took our team to a whole new level this year. We swam the conference meet with only six girls, and most of them had first-place finishes.”
Lewis brought home two individual victories, taking the 50 freestyle in 27.41 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.
Knowles won the 100 backstroke in 1:14, Higgs placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18, and Riley grabbed the top spot in the 100 butterfly in 1:18. Higgs took third in the 50 freestyle in 29.95, and Riley finished third in the 500 freestyle in 6:56. Curet was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:42.
