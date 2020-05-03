OCEAN — In the midst of a global pandemic, there is still a sense of normalcy. But what does normal look like during a time such as this?
A few weeks ago, I drove myself to school (at Croatan High) every day, spent hours studying and working in my classes, went to (lacrosse) practice every week preparing for my senior night, took my boat out with my friends, and I was just enjoying life. A few weeks ago, everything was normal.
Now I can barely sleep at night. I stay up at night thinking about the year that could've been. The “lost year” as I call it.
It's hard to believe that I drove to school not knowing it would be my last day. It is hard to believe I played my last lacrosse game not knowing it would be my last. But this is the new normal, not only for me, but for high school seniors all across the country. Drive-through senior nights, online classes, drive-by birthdays and online celebrations have all become normal now. There is nothing normal about this.
As we all continue to adjust to this new sense of normalcy, we can only hope that it does not last long. We all cling on to the hope that we will be able to walk the stage and receive our diplomas, that we will be able to celebrate all of our accomplishments with our families and friends.
In the midst of chaos, we still have hope.
