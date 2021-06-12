There will be millions of dollars in prize money on the line this week at the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, but I’ll be just as curious about the N.C. Billfish Series big picture after the competition wraps.
The newly named series will carry on the N.C. Governor’s Cup tradition, awarding the boats with the best three-tournament stretches over eight all summer. The Big Rock marks the halfway point of the series.
Last summer, the 30th annual Governor’s Cup came down to two boats – private charter Sea I Sea and public charter The General. The two boats broke the points record with impressive performances, Sea I Sea with 4,050 points and The General with 3,900. No other boats eclipsed the 2,500-point threshold.
The series usually consists of eight tournaments, but last year the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of two, Hatteras Village Offshore Open and Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament, and Tropical Storm Bertha caused the cancelation of Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament.
The other five tournaments in the series are the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament, Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, Big Rock Kids Tournament, Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament and Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament.
Sea I Sea and The General were neck and neck heading into Pirates Cove last summer, leading to a thrilling and stressful final standings. The General caught more fish overall, but Sea I Sea had a better three-tournament performance.
The boat won the Swansboro Rotary Tournament, had four blue marlin releases in the Big Rock and three white marlin plus a sailfish release at Pirates Cove. The boat is owned by Don Mills and was captained by Hunter Blount.
The General won two tournaments – Ducks Unlimited and the Boys and Girls Club (now Big Rock Kids) – and finished in the top 10 of Pirates Cove. Capt. Wade Fickling’s win in Ducks Unlimited was his third straight, the first time a boat has captured three wins in a Governor’s Cup competition. The boat is owned by Zack Schuch.
The top 10 boats in the series were a 50-50 mix of private and charter boats. The top private boats were Sea I Sea (No. 1), Maggie of Atlantic Beach (No. 3), First Look of Atlantic Beach (No. 5), Builder’s Choice of New Bern (No. 9) and Piracy of Morehead City (No. 10).
The top public charter boats were The General (No. 2), Due South of Morehead City (No. 4), Sensation of Morehead City (No. 6), Bill Collector of Morehead City (No. 7) and Fin Planner of Manteo (No. 8).
The 36 boats compiled 183 billfish releases between 95 white marlin, 48 sailfish and 40 blue marlin for a rate of 97.97 percent.
Partial N.C. Billfish Series standings haven’t been released yet, but you can bet the leaders will have emerged by the end of this week. After the Big Rock, there will be four more tournaments, giving boats plenty of time to catch up.
There may not be money on the line for the series, but bragging rights are just as fun.
