PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret boys basketball team’s hopes of an undefeated conference run came to an end Friday in Piney Green.
The Patriots lost 59-57 to a White Oak team looking for revenge after getting rolled 76-45 on Monday. At 5-1, West still holds a half-game lead over Swansboro (4-1) and White Oak (4-1), but there’s no question the road loss took a bite out of the team’s seemingly invincible image.
“The goal was not to lose anymore,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “But if you don’t show up every night, this is the result. Maybe there was a little big headedness and some underestimating of the opponent. White Oak is a well-coached team and they had a gameplan, and they executed. Hats off to them.”
The Patriots (16-4 overall) looked hot out of the gate, leading 19-8 after a quarter of play. The buckets stopped sinking, though, while White Oak (14-4) screamed back with 13 straight points to take a 21-19 lead.
The game stayed tight through the final minutes of the period with four lead changes and six ties between that Vikings lead change in the second quarter and the final whistle.
West only trailed a point with 1:40 to play in the fourth quarter. The defense swarmed the Vikings for 30 seconds, but the rotation got mixed up, and White Oak’s Kaemon Noel popped under the basket with no defender around for the pass and a bucket.
Jaxon Ellingsworth cut the lead to two with a free throw and did it again with a layup draped by defenders with five ticks left in the game. West got the break it needed with a defensive rebound and a timeout with 1.8 seconds on the clock, but the long pass from the baseline to the other end of the court deflected off the ceiling beams and out of bounds for a turnover.
After the game, White Oak coach Chris Grimes said he was happy with the turnaround from the Monday game.
“I feel like we finally competed,” he said. “This is a young group. They enjoy playing basketball, but being a player versus being a competitor is two totally different things. Tonight, they came out with a real competitiveness and took out a very good West Carteret team.”
The game was reminiscent of another close contest at the White Oak gym. In the 2018-2019 season, West needed a win badly to stay in the race for its first conference championship in 33 years. DaShawn Jones sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Patriots a 62-60 win.
“That was a crazy night,” Grimes said. “Tonight was another good one. I think it’s good for the conference. West is a great team. I’m really proud of my guys for getting it done tonight.”
Apart from losing a small bit of ground in the conference lead, West will also see its RPI ranking drop from the loss. It entered the game ranked No. 3 in the 3A east. White Oak was ranked No. 16.
“This hurts us,” Mansfield said. “We go from potentially playing at home until the regional finals or the regional semi-finals to maybe only being home for two rounds.”
On paper, West and White Oak are an even match, but the result is still a surprise considering the Patriots’ 31-point win earlier in the week. Mansfield chalked it up to growing pains.
“With good stuff comes bad stuff,” he said. “When you’re talented and skilled and athletic, you also get cockiness, laziness, stuff like that. I hope the lesson was learned tonight.”
The game was a physical one, with both teams entering the bonus in each half. There were seven fouls called during West’s second-quarter collapse. The Patriots didn’t get a bucket in the period until Dylan McBride sank a jumper off his own rebound with 3:08 left in the half.
McBride scored 12 as one of three Patriots to reach double figures. Ellingsworth had a game-high 17 points, and Rob Cummings scored 14. Ellingsworth also had six rebounds and two blocks.
Grimes was pleased with how his team countered Ellingsworth’s 6-foot, 8-inch advantage at the basket.
“Seeing someone like Ellingsworth is intimidating for underclassmen,” Grimes said. “He’s a great player. I thought our guys, specifically 21 (Antoni Kade Ogumoro), did a good job sticking in there and being physical, getting vertical.”
The Patriots outrebounded the Vikings 27-20 but were hurt by the loss of Shane Graves, who was injured in the second quarter and did not return to the floor in the second half. He had seven points and three rebounds before exiting the game.
West will be on the road again Tuesday at Swansboro (16-1 overall). The Patriots won the first game 60-43 at home on Jan. 18.
White Oak will be at Croatan (1-14) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret................... 19 10 11 17 - 57
White Oak...........................8 22 12 16 - 59
WEST CARTERET (57) – Ellingsworth 17, R. Cummings 14, McBride 12, Graves 7, Montford 5, Jones 2.
WHITE OAK (59) – Mageo 16, Jackson 16, Navarro 9, Noel 8, Ogumoro 6, Avila 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.