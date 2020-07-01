kinston —Baseball lovers felt a sense of normalcy Saturday night at Grainger Stadium, but the game was anything but normal.
The first high school contest in 3½ months was a doozy with Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Pamlico (BCCP) scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn a dramatic 21-20 win over Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson (DJOS).
The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the inaugural 2020 ENC High School Senior Sendoff in Kinston to give players a chance to officially end their prep careers in uniform after they were cut short in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.
Croatan coach Josh Shaffer and players Aaron Keel and Ethan Coleman took part, as did East Carteret’s Grant Nelson and Chase Eaton.
“One of the craziest games I’ve ever been a part of that’s for sure,” Shaffer said. “An 11-run comeback in the last inning.”
Keel ended his high school career in style, hitting a bases-loaded walk-off sacrifice fly to center field to bring home the winning run and cap the wild finish.
“It was a good time,” he said. “I’m glad it ended on a walk-off. That was petty cool.”
Keel wasn’t supposed to get an at-bat in the final frame after going to the plate twice earlier in the contest. He ended up getting two at-bats in the ninth, starting with a two-run triple to make it 20-17.
Keel, who also had a single in the bottom of the third, went up to the dish looking to end his career in storybook fashion with the bases loaded late in the ninth.
“I was trying to hit a walk-off grand slam,” he said. “I was swinging for the fences.”
Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Pamlico scored those 11 runs on three hits and an error in the final half inning.
The squad was looking good early on, holding a 6-2 lead entering the top of the fourth inning before giving up a whopping 12 runs on six hits and five errors in the mistake-filled frame.
BCCP trailed DJOS 14-6 after that inning before giving up another run in the sixth to fall behind by nine. BCCP cut into the deficit over the next two innings with one in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull to within six at 15-9.
DJOS seemingly put the game out of reach over the next two frames with four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to lead 20-10 after BCCP scored a lone run in the eighth.
“What a comeback,” Shaffer said. “What a crazy night, what a special night for all these guys who had their last night to play. They didn’t really get a true senior night, and what a way to go out. The Down East Wood Ducks put on a special event, and hopefully we can keep doing this in the future.”
Ethan Coleman, who has committed to Brevard, joined Keel, a Gardner-Webb signee, and Shaffer to represent Croatan in the 2020 ENC High School Senior Sendoff. He drew a walk in the bottom of the ninth and scored the game-tying run.
“That was one heck of a game,” Coleman said. “I’ll give it that. It was pretty good. It was great to be with friends from the county. We got to live it up.”
Nelson played first base in the second inning and second base in the fourth. He will attend East Carolina in the fall.
“That was crazy,” he said. “It was the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of, but it was so much fun, especially being with all my boys.”
Eaton pitched in the second, striking out three in a row after two reached base, and played shortstop in the fourth inning. He hopes to continue his baseball career in college.
“That was a heck of a game,” Eaton said.
More than 100 athletes participated in the two games at Grainger Stadium on Saturday with Greene and Wayne defeating Lenoir and Pitt in a 23-5 blowout in the first contest.
As is the custom for senior day games, parents joined players on the field for pre-game introductions and photos.
