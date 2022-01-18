During my years touring the country thanks to the Big Ten, the Ivy League and the ACC, my years in Ann Arbor, Mich. had only one option for winter fishing, and it required an auger to drill holes in the ice.
Here in coastal North Carolina, we can fish on a 12-month cycle. There are different seasons but no real offseason for fishing. We are all familiar with amazing summer old drum fishery in the Neuse/Pamlico area, but what do those fish do after spawning season is over?
A few weeks ago, I saw an eye-opening video of acres of citation redfish reds busting an equally impressive mass of hog menhaden just off the Cape Lookout area and saw an equally impressive video of Capt. Joe Tunstall (www.CTGuideCo.com) and Wayne Justice catching and releasing these old drum. According to Capt. Tunstall, in the fall and through the winter, these fish inhabit our coastal waters from Cape Lookout Shoals to the offshore wrecks in 80 to 100 feet of water and as far out as the Swansboro Hole.
This time of year, a great spot to look are areas both west and east of Lookout Shoals. Capt. Tunstall prefers to search the warmer water to the east of the shoals, in Raleigh Bay up to Ocracoke Inlet. Depending on the wind and weather, water temperatures can vary as much as 10 to 12 degrees from east to west of the shoals.
On that day in question, the water east of the shoals was 60 to 62 degrees and only in the upper 50s on the west side and also full of square miles of big 1.5-pound menhaden being eaten by hundreds of rocketing, diving gannets from above and red drum and probably some giant bluefin tuna from below.
The next question is what baits are preferred. The answer is something big with a profile approximating large menhaden forage and big strong 6/0 to 9/0 Mustad hooks. Capt. Tunstall rigs something called Meat Hog Bucktails (https://meathogfishing.com/) with stout 8/0 hooks. These impressive baits are 10 inches in length, made up of emu (yah, that bird) feathers, a bit of copper of gold Mylar flash and hand tied onto a 2-ounce jig head, providing a nice menhaden profile. The bait is tied on with 40- to 60-pound test mono or fluorocarbon leader with a loop knot to ensure a nice natural motion in the water.
Once the fish are found, the captain often switches to soft-plastic baits, which are killer baits for the old drum and cobia alike during the spring. His preferences are the SST Grande 5-inch paddle-tail baits made by Slayer Lures (https://slayerinc.com/) and pushed onto a 1.5-ounce jig head sporting a strong 8/0 Mustad hook.
As we know, this has been strictly a catch-and-release fishery for many years now, these being our state fish by the way, so landing and releasing them alive and unharmed is critical. Rule of thumb is to get the fish to the boat in under 15 minutes and released. If a photo-op is taken, it’s best to hold the big red horizontally with good support underneath, take the photo and revive the fish in the water prior to release so it swims away. This time of year, with the cooler water temperatures, as opposed to the summer fishery, the fish are probably somewhat less at risk.
This fishery can be counted on through the winter into February and March and then into April when the fish are staging for the summer spawning season. It is thought that these fish are pretty much local, not so much north-south migratory but east-west, that is nearshore-offshore migratory with the seasons.
Next week, I will explore other options for winter angling, particularly at Cape Lookout Shoals and Jetty. Just remember before you go out, make sure you are “rigged for diversity” as Capt. Tunstall suggests.
