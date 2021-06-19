There’s nothing else more important in the world of county sports this week than the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
OK, sure, East Carteret baseball reached the third round of the state playoffs, and grapplers from all three high schools spent the week gearing up for the state championship tournament.
But we’re talking about a fishing tournament worth $4.74 million in prizes. We’re talking about a fishing tournament with 270 competitors using more than $100 million worth of equipment.
It’s the kind of tournament where you can see 500-pound ocean monsters hoisted up in front of a thousand people.
A lot of people want to know, though, what happens to those blue marlin behemoths after they come down off the scales?
The fact is, while the anglers and captains are celebrating the fish’s weight and what that means in terms of prize money, researchers for the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries are on standby waiting to analyze the ideal specimens.
The value of providing fresh blue marlin samples to marine biologists and environmentalists goes hand-in-hand with the rest of the tournament’s draw.
The tournament works closely with researchers to learn more about the blue marlin species, as well as a range of other gamefish. Biologists wait in a tent adjacent to the scale, ready to inspect the mahi mahi, wahoo or tuna that are brought in and donated. They cut open the fish and examine their vital organs and the contents of their stomach. Each item found is logged and set aside for further inspection.
Blue marlin are put on ice and sent to labs at the CMAST building, as well as other labs, to be analyzed.
The blue marlin is as impressive a species to fish as it is to research. They are generally the most dazzling and finest fighters of all the marlin species. They have the strength of the black marlin, the agility of the striped marlin and the speed of a white marlin. The Pacific and Atlantic varieties are usually found in the warm waters of the equatorial regions. They are not usually found close to land unless there is a deep drop of 500 to 1,000 fathoms, like the Big Rock.
They are one of the most elusive creatures in the sea, and before substantial research on the fish was accelerated in recent decades, there was little known about the illusory fish.
Long-term research from organizations such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) obtain data from preserved marlin and use it to interpret a range of environmental impacts and subsequent physical habits of the fish. That entails studying the marlins' biochemistry and physiology, how their energetics work and similar kinds of data on the molecular level.
One of the top indicators studied is the methylmercury count in the billfish. The blue marlin is not a particularly tasty fish. Its life of deep-water hunting has exposed the species to high levels of mercury, making them practically inedible.
Blue marlin aren't the only fish to be heavily studied by the Big Rock researchers. Dolphin are typically the first or second most important recreational landed species in the mid to south Atlantic states. Researchers have found that the diets of all four migratorily predator species – marlin, dolphin, wahoo and tuna – have been consistent for the last few decades.
Billfish are still the headliner at tournaments like the Big Rock, so a focus on release numbers is an important aid to the conservation of the species. The blue marlin's ever-increasing popularity hasn't caused the fish to become endangered, but certain conservation organizations like the International Union for Conservation of Nature, made up of more than 1,000 government and private member organizations around the world, classify the blue marlin as “vulnerable.”
Tournaments across the country have embraced this perspective, with some switching to release only and others enforcing a heightened minimum like the Big Rock does.
Fishing for, killing and hanging colossal blue marlin for all to see isn’t going anywhere, not while the thrill of seeing one on the scale persists.
At least the field of science can make it worth something, even if it’s just to better understand the phantom fish.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.