Every week of this topsy-turvy sports season is like a snapshot of something totally new.
There are new seasons starting every few weeks, new, exciting players popping up every week, and new, inspiring achievements slipping in under the radar.
On Wednesday night, for instance, I watched a very talented Croatan girls lacrosse team take the first step toward what could very well be a deep playoff run. We only got to see the Cougars play three games in their first-ever season last spring, but these girls have been playing the game for a long time. They have chemistry, talent and will surprise more than a few programs across the eastern part of the state.
Then on Monday, 36 miles outside county lines, the Croatan boys soccer team did something it hasn’t done in a long time. It defeated Dixon 7-1 on the road, breaking a 10-game losing streak to the Bulldogs that stretched back to the 2014 season.
I was there for that last win in 2014, too. I drove to Holly Ridge knowing the match could go either way after the two teams tied 2-2 in overtime in the first meeting at Croatan.
There was a lot of excitement with the program at that point. The girls team had reached the state semifinals in the spring, while the boys, who despite graduating 2013 leading scorer Garrett Bridgewater, appeared destined to go deep in the playoffs as well. They reached the third round that year, falling to Washington in penalty kicks. I was there for that game, too.
Since that season, however, Croatan has simply been unable to put away Dixon. The two teams met 10 times between that match and the start of this season, three of which went to overtime or penalty kicks. Five were decided by a single goal, and one came in the 2015 playoffs, where Dixon won 2-1 to advance to the fourth round.
Between 2014 and 2016, I was excited every time a Croatan-Dixon soccer matchup came on the docket. When I realized the pattern, that excitement was diffused and replaced by dread. Even last year, when Croatan led 3-1 with five minutes left in the match, I couldn’t let myself believe a win was possible.
Sure enough, the Bulldogs scored twice and then prevailed in a shootout decided by a whopping 22 penalty kickers. The game-winner in that match was slotted by the Dixon keeper, no less.
Now, it looks like the curse is lifted. The Cougars demolished the Bulldogs 7-1 on Monday, getting a hat trick from Eli Simonette, two goals from Travis Garner-McGraw and one each from Garrett Boucher and Gavin Beaupre. The Cougars only led 2-1 at the half before scoring five goals after the break.
Croatan head coach Paul Slater was humble in the season preview, noting players the program had lost to graduation. However, the Cougars brought back four of their top five scorers – making up 57 percent of last season’s goals – as well as their starting keeper.
Despite the humility, it was always going to be a good year for the Cougars. After missing out on a potential state championship with a loaded girls roster last spring, it would be kismet if the boys could work towards a similar goal.
I wrote a column at the beginning of the school year talking about lowered expectations because of the COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, but I’m inching away from that for this program. They have talent at every corner, experience, and oh yeah, five of their top six scorers are projected to come back next year. Pencil me in as a believer again.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
