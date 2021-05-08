If you attended a home high school sports game over the last few weeks, chances are you went home early.
There were nine mercy-rule outcomes over the week leading up to the writing of this column on Thursday and 10 more in the 10 days before that. Considering mercy-rule finishes aren’t all that common, that number is still pretty eye-opening.
In baseball and softball, the mercy rule is satisfied after one team holds a 10-run lead, with the game stopped after the losing team’s at-bat in the fifth inning. In soccer, the mercy rule criteria is a nine-goal lead, with the game able to be stopped after the first half.
Baseball has to be the least valuable ticket in the county time-wise right now, thanks to what looks like a down year for both the 3A Coastal and 1A/2A Coastal 8 conferences.
If you’re attending East Carteret games this season, don’t expect to be at the field for very long. The Mariners beat Richlands 18-1 in the season opener on April 29, defeated Heide Trask 14-5 on Tuesday and rolled Pender 23-5 on Wednesday. That’s a whopping 55-11 scoring advantage after three games.
Over at Croatan, the Cougars absolutely thrashed Lejeune 32-0 in their season opener April 27. West Carteret fans got a dose of early exit Tuesday when the Patriots mercy-ruled host Swansboro 13-0.
The county saw two girls soccer mercy-rule wins Monday, with East shutting out Rosewood 9-0 in the first round of the 1A state playoffs and Croatan blanking Southwest Edgecombe 9-0 in the 2A playoffs. The Cougars satisfied their mercy-rule plateau with six minutes left in the first 40-minute half.
Going back to April 19, the Cougars captured two more mercy-rule wins – 9-0 over Pender on April 26 and 9-0 over Trask on April 19.
East and West softball have combined for nine mercy-rule endings over the last 2½ weeks. The Patriots lost an 11-1 mercy-rule game at Gray’s Creek in the second round of the state playoffs Wednesday, two days after beating Northern 11-1 in the first round. They also trounced Havelock 11-0 on April 27, steamrolled White Oak 15-0 on April 22 and demolished Northside-Jacksonville 18-0 on April 20.
The Mariners ended their season on Tuesday with a 15-0 loss to Camden County. They had three mercy-rule wins within a week of each other, though, a 17-0 victory over Lejeune on April 26, a 15-2 win over Southwest Onslow on April 21 and a 22-7 tilt over Dixon on April 19.
Softball season is over for county teams, and it’s safe to say girls soccer won’t see any more mercy-rule endings in the playoffs, but don’t be surprised to see a dozen more early exits in baseball. So far, all three teams have combined to outscore their conference opponents 120-20 in eight games.
