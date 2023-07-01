OCEAN — If there’s one thing Ginger Hayden knows for sure, it’s that she won’t be out of her element in college.
The recent Croatan alum signed on to jump for the track and field team at Division I Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky, where her high school measurements are already top of the class.
In fact, her 37-foot, 5.5-inch leap in the 3A east regional triple jump event in May is more than a foot longer than the Kentucky school’s women’s record of 36-03.04, set by Linda Dixon in 2012. She measured a 38-2 leap in the conference championship meet.
Hayden won two regional titles in the spring, including one at long jump where she measured 17-10. That’s not far off the Morehead State record of 18-02.25 set by Karen Jett in 1977.
Considering that Hayden’s triple jump finish in this year’s regional meet was 19 inches better than last year’s and her long jump 14 inches better, it’s safe to assume there could be a new record-holder at Morehead State in the coming years.
“The coach was really excited about that when we talked to him,” Hayden said. “They’re currently redoing their whole track, too, so I’ll have a new jumping pit to work with.”
Hayden will certainly be missed at Croatan, where she helped the Cougars win a regional title in the spring and was named all-conference for both the winter and spring track and field seasons.
She was named the 3A Coastal Conference’s Field Athlete of the Year this spring.
“It’s going to be hard to replace her because no one else on our team jumps like her,” Croatan girls track and field coach Rico Quispe said. “She’s talented, but she also works really hard. She is a multi-sport athlete, so she knows how to commit her time to put in the work and balance different commitments. I think she’s going to be great at the next level.”
Hayden was a standout athlete for the Cougars across multiple sports. She helped the girls lacrosse program win its first-ever state title this spring and was named all-conference as a defensive specialist who also tallied eight goals and one assist.
In basketball, she was named all-conference and second-team all-area after averaging team highs in points (8.4), rebounds (7.3), steals (2.7) and blocks (1.4) per game.
“I’m going to miss Croatan,” Hayden said. “I met a lot of great people there. Ninety percent of my friends there have been from the athletic program.”
Hayden had more than athletic success on her mind when choosing Morehead State. The Maryland native has always had a love for animals, growing up volunteering at camps for animal care in her home state and spending her summer before college interning at PetDocks Veterinary Hospital.
When she and her parents, Sissy and Greg, went about looking for the right college fit, identifying one with a pre-veterinary or veterinary technology program was paramount.
“We first looked at (Morehead State) because their vet tech program is in the top 10 in the nation,” said Hayden. “We decided to go out there, and we fell in love with the campus. They have a farm out there where they have all their animal classes. It’s (325) acres, and it’s a self-sustaining farm with orchards, cows, horses, pigs, and the classes have you hands-on with the animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.