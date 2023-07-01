Recent Croatan graduate Ginger Hayden, seated center, will jump for the track and field team at Division I Morehead State University in the fall. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated: mother Sissy and father Greg; standing: Croatan track and field coach Andrew Bulfer, now retired Principal Kay Zimarino, Athletic Director Dave Boal and track and field coach Rico Quispe. (Contributed photo)