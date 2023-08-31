CARTERET COUNTY - Friday night football is still on for the county high schools after the area felt the effects of Idalia, which was a tropical storm when it passed through.
Athletic events for Wednesday and Thursday were called off out of an abundance of caution. It was determined on Thursday, however, that field conditions would be satisfactory for football games on Friday evening.
East Carteret will host Croatan as the Cougars look to improve to 3-0 and capture their fifth straight victory in the rivalry series with the Mariners (0-2). Croatan is coming off a 23-0 win over Pamlico, while East is looking to bounce back from a 62-0 defeat versus Ashley.
West Carteret is also at home against E.E. Smith of Fayetteville. The Patriots are looking for their first win of the season after starting with an open week and losing to North Brunswick 61-26 last week. E.E. Smith is 1-1 and coming off a 30-20 win over Douglas Byrd.
