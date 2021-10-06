CARTERET COUNTY — All three football teams will return to their own fields for homecoming this week.
West Carteret will host White Oak, Croatan will host Richlands and East Carteret will host Jones Senior.
Below is a preview of each team’s opponent and their head coach’s thoughts going into the week:
West Carteret
A week after Croatan took a swing and a miss at White Oak’s 3A Coastal Conference supremacy, West will take its own shot on its own field, and it will likely be for league supremacy.
The Patriots (3-2, 1-0) are coming off a 41-8 road victory over Dixon, but they’ll face a much tougher opponent in the Vikings (5-1, 1-0), who have won four straight games.
“They’re very good,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “They’ve had an incredible turnaround. They’re as good as advertised. They’re 5-1, and they deserve to be.”
Barrow is used to facing White Oak’s senior quarterback Sidney Lee – he was the Vikings’ lone bright point in a 1-6 season in the spring – but now the offense he sees on film offers more than one dynamic signal-caller.
“Sidney Lee is the man for them,” Barrow said. “He was the whole team last year, but there is so much more than him now. They have a stable of running backs, and they all do different things.”
That said, Lee still owns the lion’s share of offensive production for White Oak. He has passed for 341 yards and rushed for 772, with 10 total touchdowns and only two turnovers. However, the Vikings also have running back Aleni Mageo, who has 562 rushing yards and six scores, and runners Quintrel Pearson and Jazavian Bell who have 500 rushing yards and six more scores between them.
Incidentally, the run game defines 85 percent of the Viking offense.
“Up front, their offensive line looks good, they move good,” Barrow said. “They don’t look sloppy. They’re lean, and they do well in the run game.”
White Oak has also been strong on defense over the last month, allowing just 33 points in four games.
“I think the biggest change in them over the last five months is the defense,” Barrow said. “They fly to the football. All 11 are trying all they can to get a hit on the ball carrier. They are super athletic and super physical. It’s a punishing defense.”
West will look to stay as healthy as they can against such a punishing defense. It lost a handful of starters against Dixon, starters whose status Barrow was keeping close to his chest.
If healthy, the Patriots have a balanced offense to lean on. They have tallied 811 rushing yards and 683 passing yards for 1,494 total in five games. Over the last two games, they have averaged 374 total yards.
West has its own dynamic quarterback in Jamarion Montford, who leads the team in rushing with 301 yards and has passed for 552. The 260 yards he passed for against Dixon was almost as much as the 292 he had through the first four games. He has six scores through the air and two on the ground.
Croatan
After a loss to White Oak dropped them to 2-4, the Cougars need a bounce-back win. It looks like they’ll get it against winless Richlands (0-4), but head coach Andrew Gurley isn’t putting the cart before the horse just yet.
“They haven’t won a game yet, but I told our guys not to look at that and predetermine what’s going to happen on Friday,” Gurley said. “It’s our homecoming, and they’re going to want to ruin it for us. There’s no easy games.”
Film study has shown Gurley a Wildcats team that plays hard, but has been unlucky in its outcomes. Richlands has lost two games by two scores or less, including a 15-0 defeat to South Brunswick (5-1) on Aug. 20 and a 6-0 loss to Swansboro (2-3) on Friday.
“They play hard,” Gurley said. “If you watch them on film, and you don’t know their record, you wouldn’t think they’re 0-4.”
There’s some familiarity in the Wildcats’ offensive system – they run an option just like Croatan – so Gurley knows his defense will have to play fundamentally sound football to grab the win.
“It’s assignment football,” he said. “You have to have everyone do their job. If one kid gets off his assignment, it’s going to expose everybody. It’s hard to simulate another team in practice. They run the option like we do, but it’s still different.”
There are no statistics available for Richlands.
For Croatan, the loss to White Oak last week has left it with limiting injuries, particularly at quarterback. Evan King had already torn his MCL against East Carteret, but then Brayden Stephens was also hurt against the Vikings.
The Cougars will look to play freshman Easton Taylor, who played briefly against White Oak before getting knocked out of the game with a helmet-to-helmet hit. He’ll be back for Richlands game, though, having passed 1-for-3 for a 9-yard gain and a pick against the Vikings.
The run-heavy Cougars have two primary backs in Brayden Stephens with 318 yards and three touchdowns and Alex Barnes with 307 yards and three scores. Taylor also rushed for 31 yards and a score against White Oak.
East Carteret
There’s no denying the Mariners (1-3) have had a rough last month. They missed two weeks with quarantine protocol and have only managed six points in three games.
The Mariners’ pursuit of their first win in four games will continue on Friday when Jones Senior comes knocking.
East (1-4) is still reeling from a 51-0 road loss to Northside-Pinetown, but Jones Senior (2-3) will be the first team not vying for a conference championship it has faced since week two.
The Trojans, however, have won two straight games, including a 49-0 shutout of Lejeune on Friday. They defeated East Columbus 14-13 the week before to snap a three-game skid in which they were outscored 100-0.
The Jones Senior offense has not had a strong season, and the majority of its work has been done on the ground. The Trojans have put up 536 rushing yards as opposed to 177 through the air. The standout performer has been Evan Andrews with 253 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Maitland Howard has passed for 144 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.
East has been on the decline offensively. No results were available from the loss to Northside-Pinetown, but in the two games leading up to it, the Mariners only averaged 99 total yards. The team put up 886 total yards through the first two weeks before standout quarterback Adam McIntosh suffered a season-ending injury.
As it stands, through the first four games, the offense has relied on Miguel Bassotto, who rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns and racked up 83 receiving yards.
Quarterback Darren Piner passed for 121 yards and four interceptions through his first two starts, his leading receivers being Cameron Eakes with 104 yards and Cody Shepard with 52 yards and a score.
