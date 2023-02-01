SWANSBORO — Going into the game at Swansboro on Tuesday, the West Carteret girls basketball team’s door to a potential conference title was only cracked.
It got flung open when the Patriots defeated the Pirates 37-33 and Croatan lost at home to White Oak. Now, West, Croatan and Swansboro all have two losses in what has become a three-way struggle for the 3A Coastal Conference.
“We’ve put ourselves in a position to make a run for it,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We still have a lot of work to do and need some lucky bounces to go our way.”
West moved to 8-9 overall and 4-2 in the conference with the win. Swansboro is 9-6 overall and 5-2 in league play, tied with Croatan.
The game looked like it might go the same route as the Patriots’ home tilt against Swansboro on Jan. 13 when they lost 45-35. West held a lead in that game until a series of calls from the officials resulted in a major swing in momentum for the Bucs who didn’t waste the opportunity.
In the rematch, the Patriots led 30-24 when Sam Huber was fouled and sent to the charity stripe for a one-and-one. The problem was, only she knew that. The officials, confused, indicated two shots for the guard.
When Huber missed the first shot, she was the only player to go for the rebound and sank the putback for what should have been two points. Instead, the officials convened and called off the bucket after a whopping 10 minutes of stoppage in play with four minutes and change on the clock.
Incidentally, West was called for five straight fouls that allowed Swansboro to score seven consecutive points and take a 31-30 lead with just under two minutes left to play.
The Patriots recovered, however, going on a 7-2 run to retake the lead and finish the game strong.
“I was worried it was going to be similar to what happened at our place where we lost the momentum,” Howell said, “but our girls responded beautifully and fought through it.”
The Patriots had to overcome a hostile environment with a lively Swansboro student section that didn’t let mistakes slide. Skyler Setzer learned that when she went 1-for-2 on her first two free-throw opportunities of the fourth quarter.
She went to the line three more times and sank three of her five shots despite an intimidating chorus of “10 can’t shoot” from the student section.
“It’s always a tough environment,” Howell said. “It’s a fun environment to play in. The last time we were here, it was a triple overtime game.”
Free throws played a major role in the game with almost half the points scored there. Swansboro shot 22-for-34 and West finished 9-for-18. The Patriots shot 7-for-13 there in the fourth quarter.
As a result, four players in the game fouled out. West saw Ella Graham, Ella Holmes and Maura Huber leave the floor in the final period, while Swansboro lost McKay Morris.
Teiona Frazier led the Patriots in scoring with 11 points, while Sam Huber scored 10 points and Skyler Setzer nine.
Sam Huber also pulled down 10 boards for a double-double and tallied five steals and seven deflections to boot. Setzer also recorded 10 rebounds for a double-double and finished with an additional three assists, five steals and two blocks. Maura Huber had eight rebounds and three steals.
Swansboro’s leading scorer was Erica Johnson with eight points.
West will be at home against Richlands (8-8 overall, 2-3 conference) on Thursday and Croatan (9-9 overall) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret........................ 7 3 15 12 - 37
Swansboro.......................... 11 1 7 14 - 33
WEST CARTERET (37) – Frazier 11, S. Huber 10, Setzer 9, Holmes 3, M. Huber 2, Graham 1, Snyder 1.
SWANSBORO (33) – Johnson 8, Ross 7, Cook 6, Fandino 5, Brady 4, Morris 3.
