MOREHEAD CITY — The bats were swinging and Abree Young took care of business on the softball mound Tuesday in West Carteret’s 10-0 win over Swansboro.
The win was so quick – 71 minutes – that even Pirate fans were grumbling about paying for such a short outing on the way out of the gates. For West (5-1), the win was a marked improvement over the 10-3 loss to North Johnston on Thursday.
“There was a lot of motivation from that loss,” West coach John Barnes said. “We learned from it, and we were able to move on from it quickly.”
Young only gave up one hit in the mercy-rule win, pitching all five innings and striking nine. Forty-six of her 58 pitches were strikes. The sophomore has a 0.78 ERA over 27 innings pitches this season.
“(The loss on Thursday) was definitely a motivation,” Young said. “It made me strive to push a lot harder than I’ve ever done before.”
The Patriots remain a half-game ahead of Havelock for first place in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 5-0 record. They defeated the Rams 16-6 on March 30, part of a combined 65-8 scoring advantage they’ve enjoyed over conference teams.
“We’re on a mission,” Barnes said. “We’re going to keep working towards our goal.”
MaxPreps.com has West ranked No. 23 in the 3A classification.
West’s big offensive night started with a leadoff triple from Makenzie Burroughs. The junior hit 3-of-4 on the night with two triples, an RBI and three runs. She scored her first of the night on an error.
The Patriots scored four runs in the first inning, Hannah Moseley on a Kiersten Margoupis single after she got on with a single, Hydee Kugler on an Anna Keith Sullivan single after she reached on an error and Margoupis on a passed ball.
In the second inning, Burroughs got on with a single, and a Kugler groundout scored her. In the third, Emily Phelps got on with one of Swansboro’s four errors, and she scored on Burroughs’ second triple of the night. Burroughs scored on a double from Moseley who scored when Kugler sent a line drive screaming past first base.
“We had some great pitching and some great hitting,” Barnes said. “We’ve moved some people around, making people work a little harder for their position. I saw a lot more focus tonight.”
Sullivan gave her team a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning with a run that started with an error and ended with a sacrifice fly from Skylar Juarez. Margoupis ended the game in the fifth with a two-out double to score Kugler for mercy rule-satisfying run.
“It was a good, positive night,” Young said. “Everyone was ready and focused. This team has a great, family bond. We’re a strong team, and we have a good connection. It’s what helps us be so successful.”
West will travel to Jacksonville (2-3) on Thursday before hosting nonconference Pamlico County (5-1) on Monday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro........000 00 - 0 1 4
W. Carteret….....413 11 - 10 12 0
WP – Young
LP – Bailey
Swansboro leading hitters: Ryan 1-2.
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 3-4 (2 3B), RBI, 3 runs; Kugler 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Margoupis 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Moseley 2-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Sullivan 2-3, run; Young 1-2.
